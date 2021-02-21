Latest from Pope Francis: Islam would invade the world Pope Francis ousted conservative Cardinal Robert Sarah from Vatican City: Pope Francis expelled Cardinal from Vatican City for making controversial statements about Islam

Strong points:

Pope Francis, who has made controversial remarks on Islam, has been submitted to Vatican City on the religious issue that Pope Francis faces directly with Pope Francis on all religious matters.

Christianity’s greatest religious leader has kicked out a cardinal from Africa over a controversial statement about Islam. It is said that Robert Sara clashed directly with Pope Francis on religious matters. He called for immediate intervention from Vatican City to link Islam to the growing refugee problem in Europe. Robert Sara had said that if the flow of refugees continues like this, the attack on Islam will soon begin all over the world.

Sara was in charge of Vatican religious rituals

It is said that Pope Francis immediately accepted the resignation of Cardinal Robert Sara. Robert Sara is from the African country of Guinea. He has held many important positions in Vatican City over the past 20 years. Currently, he is studying issues of worship and religious ritual in Vatican City. The Vatican announced on Saturday that Cardinal Sara was stepping down from his post.

Contested statement on Islam

He made a controversial statement commenting on Islam in 2019 that if the Catholic Church does not interfere with the issue of migrants, the world will be attacked by Islam. It is rumored that Sara did not submit her resignation until she turned 75 in June of last year. Because no one in Church law can work in the Vatican after 75 years. However, Pope Francis often allows Vatican officials to hold office longer.

Sara was once involved with Pope Francis

Cardillion Robert Sara refused to accept Pope Francis’ order in 2014 to allow women to participate in the Maundy Thursday service. In fact, Pope Francis is trying to reduce stereotypes about women in Vatican City. Therefore, last year she appointed women to several important positions, including the head of the Vatican’s financial department.

There was also a dispute regarding the book

Sara was also involved in a controversial episode of a book protecting priestly celibacy last year. He claimed to have written the book jointly with former Pope Benedict. Just days before its publication, Pope Benedict XVI said he wanted to remove his name from the cover of the book because he had made only a minor contribution.