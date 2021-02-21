Latest NASA News on Mars: NASA Receives Message from Ingenuity Helicopter Mars: First Message Sent to NASA by Helicopter on Mars

NASA also sent a special helicopter to Mars with the Perseverance Rover. The helicopter, named Ingenuity, went to test whether rotorcraft technology can be used on the surface and in the atmosphere of the Red Planet. After the rover had successfully landed, the helicopter attached to it also sent its first situation report. A signal sent from Jezero Crater on Mars was received under mission control from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California. It was sent by Mars Reconnaisance Orbiter encircling Mars. If successful in flight, Ingenuity would be the first rotorcraft to do so outside of Earth.

What does Ingenuity bring in?

According to the signal, the helicopter and its base station in the rover are operating as expected. The helicopter will be attached to the rover for 30 to 60 days. The rover itself has an electrical box that will store and route communication between the helicopter and the earth. It’s called the base station. Earth mission control at work here will ensure that helicopters continue to move electronically in the extremely cold environment of Mars. For this, the installed radiators will be turned on. Its battery will also be charged so that the heater can work and other things can be done. They will be charged slowly at intervals of a few days while the rover is engaged. Currently, they are recharged by the rover’s power supply. After its launch on the surface of Mars, the batteries will be charged with solar panels.

How will the test be performed?

After leaving the rover, 30 days of Mars (31 days of Earth) will attempt its experimental flight. If it’s safe on the wintery nights of March, the team will try for the first flight. The night temperature on Mars can rise to -90 ° C. According to NASA, if the helicopter could take off and travel a certain distance, 90% of the mission would be successful. If it continues to operate even after a successful landing, four more flights will be tested. This is the test being done for the first time, so scientists are very excited about it and hope to learn something new every moment.

What is the helicopter job on Mars?

The need for a rotorcraft on Mars is due to the fact that the invisible and unknown surface there is extremely rugged. Orbiters orbiting Mars can only see clearly from a height to a limit. At the same time, it is not possible for the rover to go to every corner of the surface. In such a situation, you need a rotorcraft capable of flying to difficult places and taking high definition photos. The 2 kg Ingenuity was nominated by Indian student Vanija Rupani in a competition.

First helicopter to Mars, NASA’s Mars 2020 mission

First helicopter to Mars, NASA’s Mars 2020 mission