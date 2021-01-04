Latest on vaccines and COVID-19 cases, live

The Community of Madrid limits the mobility of 18 basic health zones and five localities

From this Monday, entering and leaving 18 basic health zones and five municipalities in the Madrid region are prohibited, except for justified reasons. The affected areas are Marques de la Valdavia and Alcobendas-Chopera, in Alcobendas; Las Olivas and Aranjuez, in Aranjuez; San Fernando and Los Alperchines, in San Fernando de Henares; Virgen del Cortijo, in the Hortaleza district of the capital of Madrid; and the base area of ​​Torrelodones, which affects the municipalities of Torrelodones and Hoyo de Manzanares. In recent days, the increase in cases of autonomy at different points has exceeded the rate of 400 infections per 100,000 inhabitants. This limitation will continue for 14 days, until next Monday, January 18.