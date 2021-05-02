Latest polls and polls, statements from Ayuso, Pablo Iglesias and Gabilondo

Last day of election campaign

Countdown to the elections of the Community of Madrid. Today, Sunday May 2, we live the last day of the electoral campaign, a day during which PP, PSOE, Más Madrid, Unidas Podemos, Ciudadanos and Vox rush their last hours to capture the vote of the undecided in the face of the passage ballot box Tuesday. Here we follow the main statements of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, Ángel Gabilondo, Pablo Iglesias, Mónica García, Edmundo Bal and Rocío Monasterio live.