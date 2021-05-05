Latest statements and reactions from Ayuso, Iglesias

The law will continue to rule the government of the Community of Madrid for at least two years. And that will only require abstention from the far right.

This is how the people of Madrid decided on May 4, during the most atypical elections in the region. With historical turnout data (80.73% came to vote), the results caused an expansive wave that is already interpreted in a national key: the PP destroyed one of its most important strongholds against a left without credit and unable to end its hegemony in Madrid. A double defeat which led to the resignation of Pablo Iglesias and the complete disappearance of the citizens of the Assembly.