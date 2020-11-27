Latest Windows 10 update hits 9% share

We are almost finishing the year and we already have one of the last reports from AdDuplex on the latest update for Windows 10. These reports allow us to know the adoption of the updates for Windows 10 and, let’s see how they are. are this month.

Windows 10 20H2 update already has 9% share

The latest AdDuplex report shows Windows 10 version 20H2 (October 2020 update) now running on nearly 9% of Windows 10 computers in its first full month of availability.

“Windows 10 version 20H2 is currently installed on about 9% of Windows 10 PCs,” AdDuplex notes, adding that the speed of “Windows 10 20H2 deployment appears to be comparable to that of the previous few versions.” Almost 100,000 Windows 10 computers were polled for this data.

Recall that, during the month of October, this update represented only a margin of 1.7% of all Windows 10 computers. But the update had only been available for 6 days. Now it is starting to be implemented more broadly.

The biggest news last month was that Windows 10 in its 2004 version was catapulted to number one with almost 38% usage share. Interestingly, that hasn’t changed from month to month: 2004 still accounts for almost 38% of usage this month as well. Interestingly, Windows 10 version 1909 usage increased this month to 36.4%, up from 32.4% last month.