latin-american-exiles-that-broaden-spanish-culture

Many of the Spaniards expelled from their country by the civil war, teachers, publishers, musicians, scientists, doctors, were providential for culture and education in those countries that welcomed them, especially in Mexico. Decades later, around the years 70, the successive exiles of Cubans, Chileans, Uruguayans and Argentines, who more recently have been Together with the Venezuelan diaspora, who fled to Spain from the persecution that drove them away from their homelands, they produced in this country an unusual plethora of professionals of different kinds without whom it is impossible to conceive many of the stories that were later reflected in the cinema, the theater, music and, to put it quickly, poetry, ideas or imagination.

In both cases, the origins of the impressive flow in both directions were tragedies that became, in Spain and in America common bonds of enormous vigor, in all the arts and in other spheres of human activity. And it was Spanish, the common language, its literature and its history, which facilitated an encounter that now mixes cultures, accents and families.

Now that the Uruguayan exile (and as Spanish as those who received it in 1973) Cristina Peri Rossi embraces the success of the Cervantes Prize, which she shares with compatriots such as Juan Carlos Onetti (who was exiled in Spain, whose nationality had ), the drama of exile especially bites Nicaragua, the homeland of Sergio Ramírez, another awardee who has now decided to settle in Spain, at the same time as his colleague Gioconda Belli, both on the unwanted lists by the dictator Daniel Ortega, whom helped to overthrow Anastasio Somoza, the satrap whom he already resembles.

Before the Spanish democratic era, the Cuban exile sought their roots in Spain, since Guillermo Cabrera Infante, also later awarded with the Cervantes, then asked Franco’s bureaucrats to grant him asylum, since he was fleeing the Fidel Castro’s regime. The request was denied, and the author of Tres tristes tigres, perhaps the most Cuban novel in history, went into English exile with his wife, actress Miriam Gómez. In more recent times, when there was already democracy in Spain, writers such as Jesús Díaz, Manuel Díaz Martínez or Raúl Rivero settled in this country, who began his exile here and who has just died, in the same diaspora, in Miami.

The writer Cristina Peri Rossi. Agustín Sciammarella

In 1973 the coup of Pinochet against Salvador Allende took place in Chile and there was a massacre whose main symbols were the murder of the singer Víctor Jara and, consumed by sadness and the illness, the death of Pablo Neruda, the man who, by the way, had arranged one of the ships that facilitated the Spanish exile trip to America. Leopoldo Castedo, a republican historian who fled to Chile, then made the return trip to Spain when there, between gunshots and blood, the Pinochet coup took place.

Like a fuel of horrors, very soon At the beginning of that decade, concatenated and equally cruel dictatorships began in Uruguay and Argentina. A complaint that seemed to have literary roots, having contributed to rewarding a story that the military did not see with good eyes, ended with the imprisonment and then the exile of Juan Carlos Onetti, perhaps the most important writer of that republic. He chose Spain and Spain chose him, it can be said, so he lived on Avenida de América in Madrid, where there is a plaque that remembers him as a neighbor of that neighborhood. For years he remains a symbol of the literary exile of the Southern Cone, along with his compatriot Mario Benedetti. The latter, which here deserved constant editions and reissues of his books, poetry, essays or poetry, was taken to song by Joan Manuel Serrat, whose The South also exists is still a metaphor for the poetic consequences of that exile turned into a hymn to the joy of sharing a language and hope.

“In reality, what hurts me is defeat. The exiles are tenants of loneliness. They can correct their memory, betray, disbelieve, reconcile, die, succeed. In the latter case, they looked at each other’s face as if it were theirs: it was full of traitors, disbelievers, conciliators, dead, and also of comrades who died with faith and burn under the night and repeat their names and do not let sleep ”. This was written by Juan Gelman, another Uruguayan who obtained the Cervantes, whose poetry revolved for years around the consequence of the kidnapping and murder of his daughter. His granddaughter was after a long time rediscovered in what was celebrated, in Mexico, where her exile continued, in Uruguay, Argentina, Spain, all over the world truly, as the symbolic of the end of a cruel wait that seemed a dagger in the heart of the grandfather, a symbol of the cruelty that surrounded these people who were persecuted by exile even after the dictatorship.

Gelmán ended that impressive lyrical document like this: “Nobody leaves you sleep so you can see the distances Crackles of bones, you. Like this. ”

The cruelty of the Argentine dictatorship has thousands and thousands and thousands of stories that crack the memories of the diasporas of the 20th century. Very early on that night when Videla and his comrades in arms turned off the power, a Spanish artist, José Luis Fajardo, went to Buenos Aires to see the filming of a film directed by Sergio Renán, La truce, based on the novel by Mario Benedetti and in which another of what would later become the numerous Argentine exiles in Spain, Héctor Alterio, acted.

The shooting was done by Corrientes and it was already night when “some policemen” appeared there who broke in as if there was already a war, threw them to the ground, made them spend the night in what might seem like a dungeon, and gave the impression that in those streets without order or traffic lights “they were the part of the chaos”. Weeks later, the streets belonged to the military, and what followed was the greatest repression suffered after the Chilean massacre.

He then saw the gallery owner Carmen Waugh, the composer and poet María Elena Walsh, Mario Muchnik, editor, or Atahualpa Yupanqui, the folklorist, different ways of the diaspora. Alejo Stivel, co-founder with Ariel Rot of the Tequila group, who is now 40 years old and preparing his farewell, was 17 when he went up with his mother, the actress Zulema Katz, to the ship Cristóforo Colombo, who It would take them from that hell that began to Barcelona. It was the last journey of the ship that years before, in 1971, had taken Neruda, from Cannes, passing through Tenerife, to contribute to Allende’s revolution … Stivel was 17 years old, he was the 17 of August 1976, I saw Buenos Aires dilute until entering a cloudy sea in which they were going to sail, from the depths of cabins without windows, until disembarking in Barcelona on September 1.

Stivel composed a song there, Barco, that Tequila still sings: “ Five hundred years later / I cross the Atlantic upside down ”. After two years she was already triumphing with Ariel and with the group, but it took years for her mother to become loved as an actress in Spain, “because the Argentine accent was slow to be accepted … at least until Ricardo Darín appeared.”

At that time Abrasha Rottenberg, editor expelled from Argentina, and his wife, Dina, a pianist, with their children Ariel, Alejo’s partner in Tequila, and then a powerful musician by himself, and Cecilia Roth traveled to Spain. , which would triumph in Spanish cinema. Cristina Rota, actress, acting teacher, and her son Juan Diego Botto, who was then a persecuted child like his mother and who is now, for example, Federico García Lorca on the stage traveled on boats and in similar stories.

It is the story of a merger. A drama and a welcome. Cubans, Chileans, Uruguayans, Argentines, Venezuelans, such as Antonio López, Adalber Salas Hernández, Verónica Jaffé or Pedro Plaza Salvati, among others. I asked Fajardo what emblem he would put on this meeting that led to the misfortune of fleeing his own territory in search of Spain as a refuge. This responded: “It was like the family that came from America.” That family is now scattered throughout this country, the accent has only been lost by those who left, like Juan Diego Botto, being children.