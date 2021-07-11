Launch an innovative solution to help companies manage diversity, staffing and compensation

The most powerful and successful businesses today are those that know how to use data. In addition to forming the technological foundations of large companies, big data has transformed HR from a management function into a strategic asset for the company. However, there are still many obstacles that prevent companies from exploiting the large amount of data that exists.

In order to help companies analyze their diversity and better allocate their staff resources, ADP, a world leader in the use of technologies for Human Capital Management (HMC), presents its ADP iHCM Data Cloud Analytics solution. “We want to offer customers tools with which they can access their employees’ data and which are able, thanks to science and artificial intelligence, to analyze ideas and trends”, explains Juan Jess Palacios, ADP iHCM Product Marketing Director. “Without the right tools, the sheer volume of data a business must manage can be overwhelming: difficulties in managing legal reports; lack of standardized data; Insufficient visibility on the trends of human teams or difficulty in evaluating the salary cost “

Additionally, ADP iHCM Data Cloud Analytics helps answer common business questions that were previously difficult or required custom analytics projects. These questions, which relate to diversity and organizational comparisons with other companies, represent some of the most important employment issues today. To do this, the tool has a library of standard commercial and legal reports on topics such as absenteeism, human teams and compensation, and premium reports on specific issues such as the pay gap between men and women.

ADP iHCM Data Cloud Analytics allows you to identify team trends and diagnose issues as they arise. In addition, it offers a large number of parameters that make it possible to calibrate the quantifiable components of the performance of the company, for example, the workforce, hirings, breaches of contract or the turnover rate. It provides access to more than 20 standard and personalized Human Capital Management analyzes organized into different categories.

The solution is available as a web application, has an interactive design and can be used in multiple languages. In addition, it integrates a search engine with dynamic filters that allow you to generate personalized and editable reports on employees, payroll and HR. Finally, it includes the role limitation function, in which the author can decide whether or not to share the report and limit access according to the profile.

“With this tool, we are taking a new step forward in helping organizations analyze their data and offer new insights into not only business improvement, but also the needs of their employees,” adds Juan Jess.

