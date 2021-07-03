Launch of a support program for Spanish companies affected by COVID-19

The United States Embassy in Madrid and the United States Consulate General in Barcelona have launched the “Resilience Challenge: Driver the Future” program, which aims to help organizations that need to readjust their business to emerge from the crisis. economic disease caused by COVID-19. The initiative has the support of United Way Espaa, and Impact Hub Madrid will be the entity responsible for implementing it in Spain, thanks to its more than 15 years of experience in promoting entrepreneurship and creating new businesses. sustainable businesses.

The program is aimed at SMEs, startups and national entrepreneurs legally established for at least a year, who can demonstrate that their activity has been affected by the health crisis and who face the challenge of adapting to remain financially viable. The call is open until July 23. Among all the registered candidates, 15 organizations will be selected.

In the words of Emma Marwood, acting United States Consul General in Barcelona, ​​“one of the priorities of the United States Embassy and Consulate in Spain is to promote exchanges between the two countries at all. levels and in all areas. , and one of the main ones are economic and commercial. By supporting Spanish SMEs and startups in their turnaround and connecting them with American companies, we are supporting this exchange and helping to facilitate that in the future they can access and do business in the American market. “

For his part, Felicitas de Zavala, project manager of Impact Hub Madrid, affirms that “thanks to the international network of Impact Hub, present in more than 55 countries, we have been able to create this international program in which the exchange of knowledge , good practices and networking between Spanish and American organizations is a differentiating and very enriching point for the participants ”.

Two months of training and networking

The training and networking route offered by the program will begin in October and last for two months, during which masterclasses will be given on business and value proposition, finance and sustainability; personalized mentors will be offered with experts in different subjects; and learning and networking sessions with American startups will be discussed.

In the last part of the program will also participate Impact Hub Boston, which will be responsible for selecting seven startups from the United States with a consolidated trajectory to support the Spanish participants as guides and mentors and advise them on the possibility of expanding their activity towards the American country. .

