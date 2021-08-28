Launch of an acceleration program for STEM entrepreneurs

IDB Lab, the innovation lab of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), joins Google in the LAC Women Founders Accelerator, an acceleration program for STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) startups led by women from Latin America and the Caribbean.

WeXchange, the IDB Lab platform to promote the growth of tech entrepreneurs in the region, and Google, in collaboration with Centraal, the Mexican entrepreneurship center, have designed a 10-week virtual program with a high degree of customization to facilitate that women entrepreneurs in the region expand their network of contacts, access mentors and investors and receive training on key topics to develop their startups.

Startups that have at least one co-founder or woman on their leadership team, where technology is a key part of their product or service, and who are headquartered and operating in at least one country, can apply from Latin America or the Caribbean.

The call will be open until September 12, 2021.

The 20 selected startups will participate in a program that includes workshops on technology, digital marketing, leadership, corporate culture or capital raising, starting in any case with a precise diagnosis of the situation of each startup and of the challenges it faces. Entrepreneurs will have numerous one-on-one mentoring sessions with investors and experts from the Google network, WeXchange / BID Lab and Centraal.

On the program, a Demo Day during the ninth edition of the annual WeXchange forum which will take place virtually on December 1 and 2, 2021. During this event, entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to pitch their business in front of a group of investors from funds of venture capital in the region. This year, the WeXchange forum is made possible thanks to the support of the Funding Initiative for Women Entrepreneurs (We-Fi).

“IDB Lab is very committed to gender diversity and inclusion in the entrepreneurial ecosystem, one of the axes of the BID Group’s Vision 2025 with which we seek to promote recovery and inclusive growth in America. Latin and the Caribbean. This unique alliance between WeXchange, Google and Centraal will allow us to provide relevant tools to STEM entrepreneurs in the region who develop innovative solutions to solve major challenges, thus contributing to the likelihood of success of their startups and to the development of the region. “said Irene Arias, CEO of IDB Lab.

“We are delighted to extend the reach of our start-up programs through this collaboration with BID Lab and Centraal. Strengthening diversity in entrepreneurship is part of our mission and the realization of this program in Latin America allows us to support women who create businesses to meet the major challenges of our region. The talent is there and we want to contribute to its growth and development, ”commented Francisco Solsona, Google for Startups Accelerator leader for Latin America.

“Our goal is to promote and strengthen the creation of Latin American startups led by women. We not only want to celebrate their work and their successes, but above all to have an impact on the entrepreneurial ecosystem of the region, so that women entrepreneurs think beyond their borders and that we see more and more startups operating in all areas. Latin America, ”explained Rogelio. Cuevas Ruiz, from Centraal and member of the organizing team.

