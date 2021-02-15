Launch of an active job search guide for young people with ASD

The Alicante sperger Association – TEA (ASPALI) in collaboration with the Technological Institute of Products and Leisure for Children (AIJU), have published the Spanish version of the Guide for active job search focused on the specific needs of young people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (TORCH). This guide is part of the WOTICS project, co-financed by the European Commission through the call for strategic partnerships of the Erasmus + program.

The guide includes real-world information that covers all the steps you need to take to reach a job. This guide aims to support young people in their goal of obtaining their first job. For this, the content has been structured in the main phases of the job search.

First, answer the questions about personal preparation; What do I want, what can I give? And it outlines the various resources, public and private, where to look for a job, in addition to offering a resume template and directions on how to prepare the cover letter. And it also provides tips for a successful selection process and how to overcome the probationary period at the hiring company.

All content has been developed specifically to meet the needs and allay the specific doubts of young people with ASD. A total of five organizations participated in its preparation, all with extensive experience in supporting vulnerable groups or groups with specific needs.

Artificial intelligence to enrich the guide

In addition, the entities participating in the project supplement the Guide to active job search with two ICT tools based on artificial intelligence.

The first is an automatic chat-bot that helps users deal with difficult situations when looking for work or when dealing with real-life situations in work contexts.

And the second is an immersive virtual reality environment that simulates the experience of a first day of work.

Different studies estimate that there is a prevalence of ASD of around 1% of the population. This translates into estimates of 470,000 people with autism in Spain. Although in official counts it is very difficult to count the total number of cases and the official data is usually much lower for this reason. Most of the identified cases of ASD occur in the younger population, the target audience for this project.

For the coordinator of this project at the AIJU, Noem Rando “is the first guide to these characteristics for young people with ASD and also offers a holistic view of the situation since it encompasses the entire job search process. , since the young person his personal situation is considered until the first day in a company ”.

The project is developed in collaboration with entities from four different countries. In Spain, AIJU as a technological institute for research on children and ASPALI as an organization for the care of people with ASD.

In Romania, SC Psihoforworld, an entity that provides psychological care to parents of vulnerable children and young people, is participating. In Austria ALP, an entity for the promotion of personal empowerment. And in Italy IIAPHS, the Institute of Applied Psychology and Social Sciences.

The guide is already available on the project website wotics.eu/output1/ in digital and “ready to print” versions. The digital resources will be available on the same website during this year 2021.

