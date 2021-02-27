Launch of the first management company specializing in Flexible Offices in our country

First Workplaces, an independent benchmark in the Flex Office sector in Spain with more than twelve years of experience in the sector, launches First Management, the first manager specializing in Flexible Offices in our country. With the launch, owners and investors will bring greater value to their assets to meet the new needs of the office market, offering turnkey projects with comprehensive management, ranging from asset portfolio analysis, to the management and day-to-day operation of spaces such as primary work centers.

The gestora is directed to large propietarios de activos, como inmobiliarias, socimis, aseguradoras o fondos de inversin, that poseen large carteras de activos that deben reposicionar para incrementar su rentabilidad y valor, adems de dotarles de nuevas capas de servicios para una mayor satisfaccin de customers. On the other hand, it is also aimed at family offices or small owners, opening up a new economic model for them that is more profitable than the simple rental of the traditional office. First Management’s goal is to lead the new property management market in Spain and manage over 40,000 m2 by 2024.

Scar Garca Toledo, CEO of First Workplaces, emphasizes: “First Management is an idea that we were studying before the arrival of COVID-19. The pandemic and the changes in our daily habits have served as a catalyst to accelerate its implementation. We are moving towards a more advanced economy where the workspace must be able to adapt quickly to new user needs. We are committed to a “Spaces as a Service” (SaaS) office model, with flexible and efficient spaces, similar to those in hotels that offer all services ”.

Flexible spaces for reassessing real estate assets

With the current model of life and the new economic scenario, flexible spaces and coworking continue to retain their great potential. According to data from The Instant Group, more than 21% growth in flexible space supply is estimated in 2021 and, JLL says that by 2030 that figure will reach 30%.

“Companies will continue to have their headquarters, but they will have to make it compatible with the Flex Office. Offices will tend to be a space for sharing and humanizing the relationship with colleagues,” adds Scar Garca Toledo.

In uncertain times, flexible spaces minimize risk because, among other benefits, they offer more flexible contracts, cost savings, lower investments, more technology, a variety of locations, and flexible and immediate service. . At the socio-economic level, the flex model increases productivity, improves employee well-being and reduces the carbon footprint by optimizing resources.

First Management offers a work plan backed by twelve years of experience in the sector: “Assets must be profitable and increase their value, we want to develop sustainable growth, in line with our own principles of efficiency and value creation. for the investor, the client and First, ”adds Garca Toledo.

First Management is focused on Madrid and Barcelona, ​​but investment opportunities are also being analyzed in Valencia, Bilbao, Seville, Malaga, Zaragoza or A Corua.

2021 will be a strategic year for First Workplaces, which will pursue its sustainable expansion plan to consolidate its national benchmark position for Flex Office with more than 30,000 m and 20 centers.

