Laura Borràs affirms that Puigdemont continues to be the legitimate president of the Generalitat and considers that the 14F has not awarded the ERC

Publication: Sunday March 14, 2021 3:55 PM

Laura Borrás, president of the Catalan Parliament, reminded Esquerra that after the Catalan elections, only one seat of difference separates them. In an interview the Catalan leader gave to “ eldiario.es ”, she argued that the 14F ballot box gave a result in which neither party and their strategies are clearly rewarded. In this sense, the leader of Junts per Catalunya also affirmed that the legitimate president of the Generalit is Carles Puigdemont.

Borras also pointed out that during the XII legislature, the “inviolability” of the House was not preserved, which was chaired by Roger Torrent (ERC), because he believes that it was not a space where representatives of the citizens could do their jobs. without external interference. In an interview with the newspaper ‘Ara’, he assured that during his mandate he intended to “recover the political importance of the Parliament and that it becomes a seat of popular sovereignty without the interference of other powers”.

In this sense, he proposed a reform “of various aspects” of the current rules of the House which, among other measures, makes it difficult to suspend Members prosecuted by 1-O. On the dialogue table between the government and the central executive, he ensured that the Junts and the ERC hold conversations to weave a common strategy that plans the calendar and agendas of any meetings.

For Borràs, this common strategy must also include “the guarantees that the dialogue table is not just an alibi so that the Spanish state can say that it has an open path through which it does not really travel”. When asked if she would go towards the unilateral declaration of independence if the possible meetings between the two cadres did not proliferate, she pleaded, at that time, “to continue to move forward and find other means” to achieve independence.