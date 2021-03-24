Laura Borràs nominates Pere Aragonès for the investiture of the presidency of the Generalitat

Publication: Wednesday March 24, 2021 2:44 PM

The president of the Parliament, Laura Borràs, proposed this Wednesday the interim vice-president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès (ERC), as candidate for the investiture of the presidency of the Generalitat, despite the fact that he did not have not yet guaranteed the vote to be elected the new Catalan chief executive.

He announced it during an appearance of the hearing office of the Catalan Chamber, after having finalized the round of contacts with the parliamentary groups, Aragonès will therefore undergo the first attempt to invest in plenary session this Friday.

The Republican candidate will arrive at this first inaugural debate without the guaranteed votes for the presidency, since Junts warned this Wednesday that there is still no agreement with the ERC and that the election of Aragonès no ‘will probably not take place on Friday, while the bases of the CUP will decide between Wednesday and Thursday on their positioning after the preliminary agreement they have reached.