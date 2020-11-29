Laura Borràs will be the JxCAT candidate for the Generalitat after beating Damià Calvet in the primaries

Updated: Sunday, November 29, 2020 8:50 PM

Published on: 11/29/2020 20:47

JxCat spokesperson in Congress Laura Borràs won the JxCat primaries with 2,954 votes and thus becomes the party’s candidate for the presidency of the Generalitat in the forthcoming Catalan legislative elections.

It was announced during a telematic press conference this Sunday by the vice-president of JxCat Elsa Artadi, at the end of a process of primaries during which the Minister of Territory and Sustainable Development, Damià Calvet, s ‘is seen to impose, his only opponent after the other candidate, the lawyer. and economist Jordi Ferrés, will announce his retirement to support the candidate’s candidacy.

The primaries took place from this Friday until 8:00 p.m. this Sunday with a census of 5,128 members, and without knowing whether the former President of the Generalitat and current MEP Carles Puigdemont will be at the top of the list.