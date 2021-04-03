Laura Rodrguez, new commercial director of iSalud Corporate

iSalud Corporate, Doctori.com’s business line for companies, has joined Laura Rodríguez as the new director of its Corporate business line.

With a degree in psychology and a postgraduate degree in communication and leadership, Laura Rodríguez has over 15 years of experience in managing large accounts in the field of large companies. Prior to joining, he held senior positions in leading companies in the insurance industry such as Asisa and Segurcaixa Adeslas.

With its integration into the iSalud.com team, the company strengthens the Corporate business area, which has more than 600 corporate clients and more than 40,000 policyholders. Rodrguez brings his in-depth knowledge in the management of strategic clients, which, together with the technological base and the innovative spirit of the company, contribute to its objective of growth and strengthening of its presence in the business segment.

Albert Castells and Jos Lpez, founders of iSalud.com and Doctori.com, assure that “we are delighted that Laura is leading the Health & Benefits growth plan for companies, one of the strategic axes for the years to come. His experience allows us to achieve the objective of simplifying the management of company health insurance, improving both the company experience and that of its employees ”.

A constant commitment to innovation

The objective of iSalud is to bring benefits to the company and to the employees, by improving their quality of life. In this sense, in the coming months, iSalud plans to offer via its application, which has more than 60,000 users, video consultation with doctors and electronic prescribing, as well as a new legal guidance service by chat with lawyers. specialized and with an immediate response.

