laurent-petitmangin:-“i-am-afraid-of-the-extreme-right.-rake-everything-you-can-“

The script said it had to be a railroad: his grandfather had worked on the tracks, always devoted to hard and physical work abroad, and his father was a machinist. With him he traveled as a child in cabins throughout France, Switzerland, Germany or Luxembourg, on tours of which he keeps priceless memories, such as those he also collects from when he looked out over the bridges with his mother and sister to watch them pass the trains. That is why Laurent Petitmangin, born 56 years ago in the French region of Lorraine, felt destined to be an engineer at the SNCF in a qualitative generational leap but always within that tribe of the railway. And yet this Frenchman specialized in skipping the script and became, from the outset, a manager at Air France and, more recently, a writer. A good writer.

Question. A railroad in aviation. Did you disappoint your family?

Answer. No! At home they always told me that I was going to be a SNCF engineer. But I studied Companies in Lyon and today I am in charge of customer service at Air France. I analyze what they think of the company, how they see us, if they like the food, for example (laughs). If I have chosen it, it is because it is also a public service and it is another way of prolonging the family history… in transport. I adore Air France, I see the runways at Charles de Gaulle airport and I feel the same pleasure as when I am in a station, as I feel in front of airplanes as well as in front of trains. Now we are launching an Airbus A 220!

P. And suddenly he began to write . And it was a great success. His first novel, What is missing at night, won immediate awards and is already translated into Spanish. How was the jump?

R. I thought that literature was reserved for a caste, but I saw how a friend managed to publish a book and I said to myself: maybe you can too. And I put on. It has been something quite magical.

P. In his book, a left-wing widowed father suddenly finds that his son has been far right. That lovely kid she took to soccer is a violent man. Are you afraid of the extreme right?

R. Yes, I am afraid of the extreme right because it tends to be trivial and has the ability of a dust catcher , rake what you can. He no longer demands adherence 100% to the integrity of his thesis, but is content that people share some demands, such as the rejection of Europe or the fear of immigration. He knows how to open catwalks like tentacles and lean on protest movements. Now, the anti-vaccines.

Q. Have any of your children gone ultra-right?

R. No, this story is not autobiographical. But I wanted to work on disappointment, to what extent parents can be disappointed with their children if they don’t meet their expectations. Also about what a change that occurs at a key moment implies, I am interested in those minutes that count, in which things suddenly get worse and life swings quickly. And how as you get older, after the 50 years, you can lose the strength you had.

P. I thought this was a caste thing, but you were already a reader.

R. I have always been a great reader and I also collect things. Figures of cyclists from the return to Spain, for example, like Indurain. Air France posters. And books. He made collections of books because they were pretty or weird, and only then did he start reading them. I discovered for example Men of Goodwill, a saga of 27 books by Jules Romains that were very beautiful and when I saw them on my shelf I said to myself: since I have bought them I will read them. I fell in love with the saga and spent a year reading the 27.

P. Will your children also follow in your footsteps?

R. I have not been able to pass that love on to them. All three men study engineering, but in more modern domains, related to data. My daughter does like to travel. And his approach to work is different in his generation. When I joined Air France, I knew that I was joining for life. They aspire to a couple of years in the same job. His life is very different from mine.

Petitmangin has threaded his story of generational shock with a painful quality, a deep voice charged with sadness and a touching effectiveness. It is to be appreciated that the literary world was not chaste and, this time, opened the door to a man who simply carried Air France customer service. Memorable.