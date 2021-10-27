lava-founds-the-house-studio-where-la-palma's-most-famous-sculptor-forged-his-works

Manuel Pereda de Castro (Santander, 1946 – La Palma, 2018) knew very well what materials were capable of doing when raised to high temperatures. With the forge that he had in his house he created a good part of the works that mark the main arteries of La Palma. Among them, the Monument to the Mother , made of bronze, located in the center of Los Llanos de Aridane, which was the island’s first urban sculpture. He was appointed posthumously by the Cabildo as adoptive son of the island in November 2018. He couldn’t imagine that they would be more than 1 materials. 000 degrees from the La Palma volcano which would bury the past 11 October home-study of 340 meters that he designed and built together with his widow, the painter Gloria Viña (Los Llanos de Aridane, 1953) . A few days before, the family, helped by the island council, the Los Llanos de Aridane City Council and two friends, managed to evacuate the art collections and heavy metal sculptures that adorned the corridors and the garden. He has to get back on his feet, but Viña complains with a bitterness barely camouflaged by his palm tree resignation. “On the outside I seem calm, but on the inside things are different …”.

“The last day I was there I didn’t take anything with me. I picked up the mobile and took photos. Many photos ”, recalls Gloria Viña in a cafeteria in Los Llanos. Today, she lives in the foster care of her sister, and what was her home-study is one of the 2. 185 buildings and 963 homes that, according to the cadastre, the wastes have been swallowed. Each one of them suppose a little drama that the statistics do not reach to count. Like this marriage of artists.

The sculptor Manuel Pereda de Castro (1943 – 2018)

Vineyard is a surrealist painter with more than 40 years of career behind him. He met Manuel Pereda de Castro at the Escuela Superior de Bellas Artes de Santa Cruz de Tenerife in the late sixties. “His father, owner of a foundry, sent him there so that he would not study in Bilbao, to get him away from the conflicts in the Basque Country, the first ETA attacks, the last years of Franco …”. They got married and moved to live on the peninsula. First to Colmenar Viejo (Madrid), then to Santander. “I didn’t like living there, with so much rain and gray skies.” They returned to La Palma in 1986. And that’s when Pereda de Castro’s career began to flourish.

They chose the Camino del Pedregal (between La Laguna and Todoque) to build what would be their home and workplace. “My husband studied Quantity Surveyors, although he did not finish his degree. He designed the house and then I went over everything so that it was habitable and that the doors could be opened, ”he laughs. The first thing they built was the study, thanks to the money they received from the Monument to the Mother . Later the Cabildo commissioned him a mural that continues to be seen in the headquarters of the Insular Corporation. With this money they were able to continue the works. “He gave us to lift the house and cover it,” recalls Viña.