Lawmakers in Pakistan propose marriage after marriage 18 – Controversial bill introduced in Pakistan, parents who have not been married for 18 years will be fined

The draft bill will help curb social evils, child rape and immoral activities.

Lahore: A controversial bill has been introduced in the assembly of Pakistan’s Sindh province. The draft bill includes provisions to make marriage compulsory when people are 18 years old to control social evils, child rape and immoral activities.

An affidavit must be submitted

Syed Abdul Rashid, a member of the Mutahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) in the provincial assembly, has introduced a draft of the Sindh Compulsory Marriage Act, 2021. It states that such adult parents, who are 18 years of age, if they do not get married, will have to submit an affidavit before the Deputy Commissioner of the district with a valid reason for the delay.

The draft of the proposed bill states that parents who fail to submit an affidavit will also have to pay a fine of Rs 500. According to Rashid, if the bill gets money to make laws, it will increase prosperity in the society.

The right to marry

In a video statement after the proposed bill was introduced, Rashid said social evil and immoral activities were on the rise in the country. To curb this, he said, Muslim men and women have been given the right to marry after the age of 18. It is the responsibility of their parents, especially parents, to complete it.

