Layers of Mars: NASA InSight Rover Mars Layers Mantle Crust Core: NASA’s lander discovered the thickness of the layers of Mars

The search for life on Mars has been going on for decades and now, for the first time, extensive information has been received about its inner layers. The US space agency NASA’s InSight lander has discovered the core, mantle and crust of Mars. With the help of data from “earthquakes” on Mars, evidence was found on the layers below the surface 41 miles away. Each layer of the crust is different, and the mantle descends up to 500 miles below. The rest is a core made of iron and nickel. NASA’s InSight lander had been operating on Mars since 2018, but in February of this year, its charge stopped. The dust flying on Mars has started to accumulate on its solar panels, preventing it from recharging.

Explore the layers of Mars

The study was carried out by the University of Cologne, the California Institute of Technology and ETH Zurich using data from InSight. According to a study by the University of Cologne and NASA JPL, the crust under the InSight landing site is 12 to 24 miles thick. Caltech researchers were also involved in this study, who said that studying the layers of a planet can know its origin and evolution. Obtaining information about this on Mars is very important to discover the life that once existed there and the possibility of life in the future.

How is the study going?

Apart from this, the geomagnetic and tectonic activities that occur there can also be understood. The inner layers can be studied from the waves raised after the earthquake. According to the study’s principal investigator, Dr Napmayr-Andron, the movement of seismic waves in different materials is being studied on the basis of seismology. In this, reflection and refraction are included. The study found that the top layer of the crust is about 5 miles. The next layer goes up to 12 miles. Next comes the coat.

like the earth?

According to the data, the top layer is rocky and there can be different types of rocks in its depth. The nucleus of Mars was studied in the study of ETH Zurich. According to this, the core can have a radius of 1140 miles. There are indications that the mantle of Mars is made up of one layer and not two layers like the Earth. Scientists hope that with the help of future earthquakes on Mars, more data will become available and more and more information will be revealed.