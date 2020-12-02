Le Franco, ready to leave the goods from the pazo de Meirás for “a reasonable price”

Publication: Wednesday, December 2, 2020 17:52

Franco’s heirs consider that “it is not reasonable” that they deprive them of the assets that the Pazo de Meirás houses, which they will have to return to the state next week, their defense therefore raised this Wednesday that ‘they would be willing to allow them to be they will stay inside the property “for a reasonable price, even if it is nominal”.

The building of the former provincial court of La Coruña received with great expectation from the media the hearing on the precautionary measures which prohibit the Franco from moving the movable property of the Pazo de Meirás while they invented, measures to which the heirs of the dictator oppose, claiming that “they are inappropriate” and they are not “incidental or instrumental”.

The head of the Bar of the State of Galicia, Javier Suárez, defended the maintenance of the said measures, to which he added the constitution of a judicial deposit of movable property, with the exception of personal property, assuming the condition of depositary of the state, the basis that, although they were not part of the claim for restitution of the property, it came after a “debate” regarding the obligation to deliver the mansion.

In this context, the trigger was “news that appeared in the newspapers over the weekend saying that the Pazo de Meirás was going to be completely emptied,” said Suárez. “In a few hours we will articulate a reaction to this situation”, and so, until it is provisionally delivered, “nothing comes out”.

Trees, shields, granaries are elements that the state prosecutor considers part of the property, and the objects that the national heritage placed in the pazo would also be part, by link of destination, because they are property of use of the old chief. of the State for the institutional use of the Pazo de Meirás.

For his part, Franco’s lawyer, Antonio Gil, warned that at no time so far has it been mentioned that there are national heritage properties inside the property, to which Suárez has indicated that “the most reasonable” until the last sentence – one year, he calculated – is that “the unity of the pazo be maintained”, because it is “difficult to maintain the use of the pazo s’ it’s empty”.

Thus, “there is no doubt” about structural elements, such as balustrades, pinnacles, attics, statues, reliefs, shields or property of this nature and others “which may be considered to be incorporated into the immovable property because of their destination”.

On the contrary, Franco’s lawyer wondered why they gave the dictator’s relatives a deadline for handing over the keys to the pazo: “Why was he given this deadline? So that he could remove the things that are its interior “.

So, after denying that they were going to take the said goods in 50 trucks, as was published, he accepted that there was “this risk” that the furniture would be taken, “but not when there is an article in the press which says that my clients will take things, because it is imposed by the concept ”. “That all that is given to me, that it remains in the pazo, is to kill the flies with cannon fire”, he settled.

For the lawyer of the Xunta, the vision of the Franks is “simplistic and reductionist” and considers that the inventory must cover all the existing assets “without distinction”, since the elements of the pazo are “improvements”, and this type of The problems must be assessed during the final execution of the sentence.

After having made ugly the heirs of the dictator who “without embarrassment” say that the State “has no right to property” which is on the domain, he justified the precautionary measures against “risk and alarm” which stems from Franco “they use at will” what is inside the pazo, because their statements show “their intentionality and their risk” for property rights. The municipal councils of Sada and La Coruña and the Provincial Council approved these precautionary measures, which is why it will now be the head of the first instance court of La Coruña, Marta Canales, who will issue a resolution in this regard.