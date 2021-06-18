leaders recognize the need for guidance

Funding, project management, structuring and hiring: leaders recognize the need for advice

Spain is a country that does not support innovation, according to 84% of Spanish SMEs and 74% of large companies. This is clear from the first 2021 innovation barometer prepared by Kantar for global consulting firm Leyton.

Regulation and the difficulty of accessing public aid and subsidies are the main reasons companies put forward in this regard. They also list: the lack of availability or the high cost of talents, the difficulty of access to the market and the difficulties of access to private aid. Added to these reasons is the lack of an innovative environment. Only 8% of Spanish companies believe that there is a favorable innovative ecosystem in our country.

Thus, 47% of large companies and 40% of SMEs consider it more complicated than ever to innovate today in Spain.

“Typically, companies consider that there is help, but the processes are so complex that it is often watered down,” explains David Parra, CEO of Leyton Iberia. The 2021 Innovation Barometer confirms that there is a strong knowledge of public aid in both types of companies.

81% of small businesses and 90% of large ones are aware of public aid, even so, most businesses continue to resort to internal financing. The barometer indicates that the bulk of innovation is self-financed in 60 to 70% of companies.

According to David Parra, companies are reluctant to apply for grants because they find it a very complex process, for example when it comes to monitoring aid and its legal development on a daily basis. “In addition, for companies, the time investment is too high compared to the return obtained, added to the uncertainty generated by the risk of not obtaining financing.

Subsidies, very often, also entail the obligation to modify salaries, collaborations with other European companies, etc. as well as being accountable to other organizations, which can affect the independence of the company, adding another possible problem: loss of confidentiality.

Regarding national aids, knowledge is high, but its complex application process slows down companies when it comes to using them. 63% of SMEs and 74% of large companies know them against 19% of SMEs and 10% who use them.

Lack of awareness of aid grows somewhat in the case of Europeans; 52% of SMEs know them but only 9% use them. A percentage that increases little in large companies, where 53% know them against 3% who use them.

“There are other types of aid that are less well known to companies, such as green and social loans or guarantees (which only 33 to 34% of companies are aware of), discounts for research staff (known by 20% of large companies) and by 33% of SMEs) or aid and credits for R + D + I, familiar to 50% of large companies but only 30% of SMEs, ”explains the CEO of Leyton Iberia.

It is striking that only 5% of SMEs and 1% of large companies use tax credits for R & D & I. They do not use green / social guarantees either, in the case of SMEs because the effort / result ratio is not favorable, and in the case of large ones, because they are too complex.

Interestingly, most companies say they intend to seek help in the future. 65% of SMEs and 70% of large companies plan to order it.

Businesses large and small alike recognize the need for advice in this area and consider it essential that those who advise them are familiar with both the aid and the activities of the company. They need advice in particular, and in this order, in matters of: financing, project management, structuring and contractualization.

