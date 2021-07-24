LETTER SIZE

Leadership recognition for Ingram Micro Services Spain

The European Society for Social and Cultural Promotion has awarded Ingram Micro Services Spain SLU (IMSS) the European Award for Business Leadership and Success 2021

BY RRHHDigital, 11:00 a.m. – July 24, 2021



This recognition, which was created recently, aims to reward different models of entrepreneurship who create, understand and manage the business through leadership.

The event, which took place last June, with a gala dinner, was held at the Westin Palace Hotel in Madrid, in which other laureates gathered and where professional career and commitment towards Excellence were rewarded by Ingram Micro Services Spain.

Several IMSS representatives attended the event, including Juan Jos Gonzlez, director of operations, and Leticia Aznrez, chief financial officer of the company. Also present was Luis Mara Ansn, President of the European Society for Social and Cultural Development, who was also in charge of the award ceremony.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric

SEND YOUR COMMENT