Discover the speakers of the webinar ‘The digitization of HR facing the new business reality’

Leading People Management Industry Experts Analyze How HR Digitization Is Affecting Their Business And Companies

Digitization, artificial intelligence, virtual, remote, telecommuting … all these concepts are very familiar to us, right? It is not for less. Well, in the times we live in, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and immersed in large-scale digital and cultural transformation, words that we are making up on a daily basis have become. And these are words that have also entered fully into the HR industry to help managers optimize their management of human resources. And the point is, digital transformation is already a reality in the HR industry.

For all this, Cobee, ADP and RRHHDigital are organizing the webinar “ The digitization of human resources facing the new business reality ” next Thursday, November 26 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. In this document, we will have the presence of great experts from the HR sector who will tell us how they experience this digitalization of human resources and how technology affects their work within companies. We will know their profiles:

Nacho Traves, Vice President of Sales at Cobee

Enrique Escuin, ADP Sales Director

Itxaso Larraaga, People and CSR Director at SEUR

Mara Snchez, People, Quality and CSR Director at IFEMA

* Click on the photo to see his profile

All this in a debate moderated by Ana Toro, editor-in-chief ofRRHHDigital.

