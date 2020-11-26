Leaked new images of Surface Laptop 4 and Surface Pro 8

This year, Microsoft has renewed only part of the Surface family. The Surface Pro and Surface Laptop were excluded from the renovation. However, it looks like Panos Panay’s squad are experiencing more leaks than usual.

We had already seen images of Surface Pro 8 and now we are seeing images of products passing certification in Korea. These images confirm that the devices will not feature any new design, choosing instead to keep the external chassis identical to that of the previous generation.

Surface Laptop 4 and Surface Pro 8 would arrive without design changes

The ads were captured by Cozyplanes on Twitter, which also noted that the certification listings confirm each person’s model number: 1950 for the Surface Laptop and 1960 for the Surface Pro. Due to the severity of these updates, we wonder if Microsoft will choose to call them the “new Surface Pro” and the “new Surface Laptop,” as it did with the Surface Pro X 2020.

According to the latest rumors, the new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop will launch in mid-January and feature 11th generation Intel processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The Surface Laptop will again have options from AMD, but we don’t yet know what specific processor options will be offered.

It is very possible that a presentation will not be made due to the lack of news that they will incorporate. The Surface Pro 8 is also expected to have an LTE option for customers in need, I’m told. It is also time for Microsoft to bring the Surface Duo to more markets. After the launch of Surface Pro and Surface Laptop.

So it looks like Microsoft’s hardware lineup will be revamped in early 2021 with the new Surface Pro, Surface Laptop. We don’t expect to see a Surface Studio renewal in January though, if you could see the Surface Go 2 in black.