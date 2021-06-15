leaked operating system version

Windows 11 is real. A build of the operating system has just been leaked, specifically 21996. This build confirms what was already an open secret: the next generation of Windows will not continue to be called Windows 10 or lose the number but, as Windows 11.

Windows 11 is real. Here are the proofs.

Hello, Windows 11 pic.twitter.com/NvnRsUizgX

– Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) June 15, 2021

Zac Bowden, after the leak, shared an image of Windows 11 installed on a device on his Twitter account. It is important to remember that this version lacks the Experience Pack which allows many new features of Windows 11. However, just check the new Start menu, the new taskbar and the new Windows logo.

