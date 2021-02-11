Learn about Samsung’s new initiative to boost female employment in the ICT sector

Samsung Electronics Iberia joins International Women’s Day and Nia in Science with the continuity of its Samsung DesArrolladoras and Samsung Innovation Campus training programs, which aim to continue to promote female talent in the ICT sector and the integration of women in STEM professions.

“With Samsung DesArrolladoras and Samsung Innovation Campus, we are realizing our commitment to the role of women and girls in science. Our aim is to alleviate the shortage of women in the field of STEM professions, an area in which, according to data from the European Commission (EC), only 30% of the 7 million people working in the ICT field are women. Miguel ngel Ruiz, head of brand strategy and innovation at Samsung Electronics Iberia, who also underlined the potential of this training in professional development: “it is a sector which tends to 0% unemployment and which now there is a labor shortage. Greater integration of women into technological professions will help to significantly reduce the gender gap ”.

Third edition of ‘Samsung Developers’

The third edition of Samsung DesArrolladoras continues this project which started in 2018 and has already trained more than 2,520 women for free, improving their technological knowledge and expanding their employment opportunities. This initiative is aimed at women aged 18 to 45 and does not require any prior training. Lasting 9 months divided into three phases, students learn the basics of web development, gain knowledge to create web applications using HTML5 and CSS3 standards and are able to build advanced Full Stack developments using JavaScript.

One of the participants in this edition, affirms that “in my case, I come from the pharmaceutical sector and, thanks to this training, I was able to recycle and take advantage of the strong demand that exists in the technological sector, where I work. for several months as a front-end. Other colleagues are unemployed and this training will open the doors to a sector in great need of specialized workers ”.

Samsung DesArrolladoras is a training provided by Bejob, a digital transformation and employability training company of the Santillana Group, and has academic certification from the General Foundation of the University of Alcal (FGUA). Likewise, the program of this edition managed to increase its available places by 30% compared to its last call, the most requested to date, and received various awards for its work in favor of the integration of women in STEM professions. The European Commission awarded the program in the category Digital Transformation in Women and Girls and last September it received the Digital Skills Spain Awards 2020 as part of the III Alliance Forum for the Development of Digital Talent, organized by the AMETIC.

Artificial intelligence and ICT courses for the youngest

For its part, Samsung Innovation Campus organizes courses for young Spaniards, promoting their learning of new technologies and improving the skills of students in rapidly expanding fields such as artificial intelligence. This is a training project involving the Polytechnic University of Madrid (UPM) and the University of Malaga (UMA).

After its first edition, during which it trained 120 students, Samsung Innovation Campus launched the first calls for courses in Artificial Intelligence intended 100% for women by the UPM. Thus, in the case of the UPM, on February 22, a group of women who began their training in November last year will complete their training. The 20 women in this promotion will have acquired a solid knowledge of artificial intelligence that will allow them to access a rapidly expanding labor market and to qualify for an opportunity to work in this sector with a high demand for professionals.

Samsung Innovation Campus courses consist of 240 hours in which students receive theoretical and practical training on artificial intelligence. The program is completely free and requires prior knowledge in the field of mathematics and programming. Its aim is to improve the employability of students in a high-demand sector, while reducing the gender gap.

