Learn the professional skills of a booming labor sector: the maritime sector stands out

The Cervantes Saavedra Schooner training ship begins the season with a new edition of its courses. The ship, moored in the marina of Valncia, is the third campus of the Camilo Jos Cela University (UCJC), through the Center for Marine Studies (CEM). “The main advantage of these courses is that they are carried out on board the schooner. This is important because the practices do not take place in a fictitious place, they are very real and one can range from the search for a stowaway on board to the study of the operation of a protection plan. The schooner allows the practice to be carried out in Valncia, ”says Norah Fernndez-Cuesta, captain of Cervantes Saavedra. The courses have the participation of a member of the state security forces to carry out the practices.

On September 8, the Passenger Ship Refresher Course will be held to comply with the requirements of the International Convention on Training, Licensing and Watchkeeping Standards for Seafarers (STCW 95) and Manila 2010 amendments. For seafarers who provide direct service to passengers, on passenger ships and ro-ro passenger ships. And that they must have a Passenger Ship Certificate obtained through this course. On September 9, the Certificate of Specialty in Basic Maritime Protection Training will begin. The aim is to provide in-depth safety training for seafarers, an essential requirement of the administration to access this growing sector of work.

From November 2 to 7, the introductory housekeeping course is scheduled. Students of this course will acquire the necessary knowledge to be able to manage and work in the luxury yacht industry. It is aimed at young people who want to access their first job in the nautical sector and gives them the opportunity to travel and practice languages ​​in a safe environment.

UCJC also has other offices in the Madrid towns of Almagro and Villafranca del Castillo and five in central Madrid. In each of them, Basic Safety Training courses and its Update will be organized soon. In addition, CEM offers personalized courses for shipping companies, adapting to their needs in terms of time and place.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric