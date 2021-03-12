Learnlight strengthens its international presence with the acquisition of the Italian BIE

With the acquisition of Arenalingua, Learnlight has shown that it can successfully facilitate the digital transformation of more traditional training centers, thus benefiting from the combination of its in-depth knowledge of the regional market.

BY RRHHDigital, 03:30 – 12 March 2021



Learnlight, the global provider of language courses and intercultural training and skills, has acquired IBE, a leading Italian company in language education.

This growth investment, supported by Beech Tree Private Equity and the Learnlight management team, is a continuation of its series of acquisitions in various key markets such as the United Kingdom, France and Germany, that are part of its global strategic expansion. With the acquisition of Arenalingua, Learnlight has shown that it can successfully facilitate the digital transformation of more traditional training centers, thus benefiting from the combination of its in-depth knowledge of the regional market and the innovative product line developed by Learnlight. .

Optimism and Opportunity

From its headquarters in Milan, the BIE offers blended learning solutions to some of Italy’s largest companies. Its client portfolio includes Intesa San Paolo, Pirelli and Roche.

We are very excited about this acquisition. Italy is one of the largest language training markets in Europe and Learnlight, as an expert in digital transformation, is uniquely positioned to help companies take a more modern approach to developing these skills. IBE is a known and trusted partner with an unbeatable reputation and excellent service, an ideal base to launch Learnlight in the country, said Benjamin Joseph, CEO of Learnlight.

Paolo Bevilacqua, CEO of the BIE, said: Languages ​​and effective communication are essential to help businesses do their best, and helping them to do so is something we are proud of at the BIE. This acquisition comes at a good time, a time when those responsible for learning and development and human resources are more open to making changes and investing in training. Most importantly, this opportunity will benefit our clients as we improve our current language offering.

As more and more people work from home, the tendency to learn digitally and virtually is increasing. Learnlight has pioneered these solutions for over a decade and their team is excited to help Italian companies empower their employees to work in multilingual and multicultural teams.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital