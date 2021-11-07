'led-zeppelin-iv':-the-story-of-the-eight-songs-that-reinvented-rock

An untitled album, without mentioning the artist on the cover, mysterious, esoteric. And the most relevant: of a seismic influence even half a century later (it was published on November 8, 1971). Most of it was not recorded in a studio: the group was secluded in an English country mansion, Headley Grange, with the Rolling Stones’ mobile recording studio. In this isolated environment, Led Zeppelin (Robert Plant, vocals; Jimmy Page, guitar; John Paul Jones, bass, and John Bonham, drums) reinvented rock: they inaugurated the ballad / rock genre with Stairway to Heaven , got a set of songs that prompted them to create stadium tours as we know them today, they created the concept of a hard rock album for all audiences, and Plant’s voice and Page’s guitar were references for hundreds of bands.

With this work, which is known as Led Zeppelin IV to maintain the numbering of the previous albums, these four twenty-somethings paved the road so that the rest only had to wait for it to dry and circulate quietly through it. “We thought that rock and roll had to be taken up again. It wasn’t an intellectual thing, because we didn’t have time for that. We just wanted to let everything flow. It was something very animal, something terribly powerful, what we were doing, “said Robert Plant years later.

This is the story of the eight songs on the album and the opinions of as many musicians about them. Spaniards, fans of the group. The songs are referred to by the order in which they sound in the album.

– Black Dog

What is it about. Led Zeppelin exuded sexuality at their concerts. Robert Plant and Jimmy Page used to appear bare-chested, sometimes covered by jackets or vests, always unbuttoned. Tight pants, hip movements. In the background, John Bonham was splattering sweat as he struck with his drumsticks. The only one keeping his composure was John Paul Jones, concentrating on his bass. The rest was hot. More when they interpreted Black Dog, an openly sexual song. Although Robert Plant, author of the lyrics (as almost always in the quartet), tried to play double meanings trying to imitate the spicy texts of blues musicians, everything was explicit: “Oh, baby, when you walk like that / look at how the honey drips on you / I can’t get away, ”he sings. The opening chords were composed by John Paul Jones, after listening to mainly two albums: Electric Mud, by Muddy Waters, and The Howlin ‘Wolf Album, by Howlin ‘Wolf. Waters and Wolf, titans of the electric blues, adored and plundered (along with other African-American bluesmen ) by Jimmy Page. The title has nothing to do with the song. Black Dog (Black Dog) was what they called a Labrador who was walking by Headley Grange, the mansion where they recorded the album. Plant’s performance is considered one of the best of his career.

Robert Plant and Jimmy Page on the tour bus to Japan in September 1971, a month before the edition of ‘Led Zeppelin IV’. Koh Hasebe / Shinko Music (Getty Images)

The opinion of the musician. Salvador Domínguez (guitarist for Miguel Ríos, Banzai, Los Canarios …). ” Led Zeppelin is one of my favorite bands. His first two albums blew my mind. Black Dog is a theme that connects with the hardest songs from previous albums. However, when I finished listening I was very intrigued, since the metric was almost impossible to follow. What was happening? The answer took me several listens and consulting a music theory teacher. And it was simple: they amalgamated measures (4×4, 5×4, 2×4), also playing with syncopations and accents, varying them from place to place. Their musical mastery allowed them to move in that complex direction. In fact, the idea had arisen almost by chance, while Bonham, improvising his ball, was trying to fit eight eighth notes in a 5×4 measure, something more typical of the Mahavishnu Orchestra than of a furious heavy rock band. Page and Jones were amused and accepted the challenge. Of course, they would do it their way: Led Zeppelin mode at full throttle. ”

– Rock and Roll

From what is it about. When the magazine Rolling Stone was doing a special about the Immortals of Rock, encountered a problem. The idea was that a musician wrote about another that he admired. Dave Grohl wrote about Led Zeppelin, Elvis Costello about the Beatles, Robbie Robertson about Bob Dylan, Steve Van Zandt about the Rolling Stones… But when Little Richard was asked about it, he wanted to write his own text, where he set about settling accounts. Something like this: I was the first and the white musicians robbed me. A little right had his growl. There it is Rock and Roll, where John Bonham copies exactly the drum sound with which the theme of a Richard song starts, Keep A-Knockin ‘. At least this time (not others) the group admitted that they had copied Richard, although they did not put him in the credits. The fact is that Rock and Roll arises from an improvisation. In a moment of some waiting while no song came out, Bonham played with that drum starter and the rest of the group quickly joined in. All inspired by the music they loved from the fifties: Richard, Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley, Bo Diddley … The lyrics were written by Plant in response to the multiple criticisms the group received for moving away from rock and roll on his previous album, Led Zeppelin III (1970), the most folk of his career. “It’s been too long without rocking out / I haven’t been around in a long time / Oh, let me get back to where I belong,” Plant howls. The piano is played by Ian Stewart, who played in the Rolling Stones’ starting lineup. It is a very boogie-boogie sound, Stewart’s specialty.

musician. Aurora García , singer of Aurora & The Betrayer: “Every time I listen to her It makes me connect with that lewd magic that caught me when I discovered it. Bonham’s introduction remembering Little Richard already grabs your attention; When that frenzied riff starts, you clench your teeth; and when Plant’s voice comes in, it moves to the last hair. It is a timeless anthem, a banner of hard rock and one of those songs that will always be covered. I think that many musicians and rock musicians have this song in print and, of course, Led Zeppelin’s resources and attitude in our way of making music behind and on stage. For me, Robert Plant is a reference, of course. Not only musically speaking, but also because of its androgynous magnetism, with which I feel identified. ”

The album cover, without mentioning the group. The picture of the old man with the firewood was bought by Robert Plant at a flea market in Reading, England.

– The Battle of Evermore

What is it about. Surely today it sounds like freaky, but originally, the placement of the songs on the discs had its why. Musicians thought about this a lot, sometimes with excessive presumptuousness. It is not the case. After two blows like Black Dog and Rock and Roll comes decompression. The Battle of Evermore connects this album with the previous one, III, due to its folk imprint. The group confessed that it was composed one afternoon around the fireplace in the mansion where the album, Headley Grange, was recorded. Page took the mandolin from John Paul Jones and began to build. He had never played that instrument before. The architecture of the piece was built in less than an hour. Plant was inspired for the lyrics in a book on Scottish history. There are references to the struggle between good and evil and some scholars of the group’s texts find similarities with The Lord of the Rings, by Tolkien. For the first time the group had a guest artist on their songbook, they chose Sandy Denny of the Fairport Convention. Plant acts as the narrator and Denny interprets the town’s response. Denny passed away at 31 years , in 1978, for a cerebral hemorrhage caused by rushing down the stairs of his house. Led Zeppelin performed The Battle of Evermore on rare occasions, and Denny’s vocals were performed by Paul Jones. John Bonham does not participate in this song.

The opinion of the musician. Jorge Salán (one of the great Spanish guitarists, today with a solo career): “My favorite song from Led Zeppelin IV has always been The Battle Of Evermore. I remember listening to that record at home since I was about eight years old and I always felt there was something magical about this song. Jimmy Page was influenced a lot by his electric and rock side, but I would say even more when he pulled towards this type of more folk side. The final part with Robert Plant leaving his throat makes the hair stand on end. ”

John Bonham in Japan, in 1971 . His contribution with the drums to the album has been described as revolutionary. Koh Hasebe / Shinko Music (Getty Images)

– Stairway to Heaven

What is it about. Much bigger than a song. It starts ringing and you let her do what she wants with you. Plant was never precise about the true meaning. He spoke of abstraction, of the listener drawing his own conclusion. He wrote it quickly, in a stroke of inspiration. “For some reason I was pissed off, I picked up a pencil and started writing. The words began to come out, ”he assured. And since Plant has hardly given any clues, Page laid out his in Chris Salewicz’s book, Jimmy Page. The definitive biography : “It’s about materialism, about those who believe that possessions can lead us to salvation. All personified in a woman who believes that all that glitters is gold and that it will help her buy a stairway to heaven. An ambiguous lyrics, exposed to various interpretations and mysterious that only magnify the song.

The opinion of the musician. Judith Mateo (the violinist of Spanish rock, with seven albums with her signature and dozens of collaborations): “With eight minutes and two seconds long, they would not even believe that it would be one of the most broadcast songs and that Jimmy Page’s guitar solo would be considered one of the best in rock history. As usual, every time there is a super success, fake news or detractors also appear, such as the legend that claims that if you put the album backwards you can hear a satanic message or, worse still , skip a plagiarism complaint. For me, it is a great song that has accompanied me all my life. The only thing I would add is a violin … ”.

– Misty Mountain Hop

What is it about. Of the four zeppelin the one that usually arouses the least attention is John Paul Jones. No e it’s fair. Without his versatility (bass, keyboards, flute, mandolin, arranger, backing vocals) and his ability to craft riffs, this IV wouldn’t be the thing. same. His is the start of this song, with the piano taking the controls. The lyrics come from the pen, as almost always, by Robert Plant, the most hippy of the four, a matter that is dealt with in this text: “Walking in the park the other day, baby / What do you think I saw? / Crowds of people sitting on the grass with flowers in their hands… I didn’t realize it, but it got dark and I was very high… / A policeman came up to us and said: ‘Please, would you mind forming a line? ”. Plant talks about the hippie demonstrations of the late sixties (some of them for the legalization of marijuana), which used to end violently and with some detainees. Disappointed by this persecution, the protagonist goes to the Misty Mountain (The cloudy mountains), which are cited in The Lord of the Rings. Another nod from the singer to one of his literary references , Tolkien.

The opinion of the musician. Carlos Tarque (singer and lyricist for M Clan): “I am very fond of this album as it is part of my childhood memories. According to my mother (since I hardly remember it), my uncle used to put it on a furniture Blaupunkt record player and I would sit with my feet that barely protruded from the furniture itself. This happened in Santiago de Chile in 1972 – 3. Misty Mountain Hop is a brilliant demonstration of Led Zeppelin’s genius over and above the canons of pure hard rock and how to mix sounds and rhythms. The introduction with the Wurlitzer piano and that counter-beat roll that has so caught the attention of rock musicians, begins a round and original theme. A vocal harmony with a mantric and hypnotic touch that crosses over its own tempo to meet again at the end of the verse. All the effects of the era can be found here, dubbed vocals, and a groove of drums that makes it impossible for you not to move your ass. It’s really funny how they made a rhythmically complex song into a commercial and danceable song. For me it is among the five best songs of Led Zeppelin. ”

John Paul Jones, Robert Plant and Jimmy Page playing ‘The Battle of Evermore’ in Honolulu at 1971. Robert Knight Archive (Redferns)

– Four Sticks

What is it about. The most emblematic song for John Bonham. The title, Four drumsticks, refers to what the drummer had to do to be able to interpret it and achieve that very African sound: two drumsticks in each hand. A juggling act that due to its complexity only allowed them to perform it once live, in Copenhagen at 1971. Bonham got the idea from watching a joint concert by two of his idols, drummers Ginger Baker and Elvin Jones. The lyrics were written by Plant thinking of someone who wants to end a relationship despite being in love: he feels that he must go on his way: “Oh baby, it’s time to cry. / Oh baby, I have to fly. / I have to try to find my way. ”

The musician’s opinion. José Bruno (Leiva’s drums, has played with Andrés Calamaro, Fito & Fitipaldis or Def Con Dos): “It contains all the magic of John Bonham with some especially interesting tricks. Sound is still considered in the middle of the digital age as the quintessence of rock drums. The title arises from the fact that Bonzo plays with two drumsticks in each hand, which produces slight mordants that add that tribal sound to the song that imitates several percussionists playing at the same time. The measure moves between the African 6/8 and the jazzier 5/8. The impressive sound of Bonham’s drums comes in part from the work of the producer, Glyn Jones, who has a very particular way of placing the microphones that bears his name: the Glyn Jones method. ”

– Going to California

What is it about. Surely Joni Mitchell is the most influential singer in rock history . Just ask the musicians. The lyrics for Going to California were written by Plant inspired by the soft and beautiful sound that emerged in the hills of Laurel Canyon in the late 1960s. Over there were David Crosby, Jackson Browne, the Eagles, Mamas & The Papas … and Mitchell. It is a text that evokes that time hippy, with the singer in mind: “Someone told me that a girl lives there with flowers in her hair and loving eyes.”

The opinion of the musician. Rubén Pozo (exPereza, now solo): “She is one of my favorites on this album. I especially like the acoustic dances of the band. They are one more face of the Zeppelin polyhedron, famous for its powerful predominant hard rock, but which, reviewing their discography, we find influences from many styles, including reggae . Going to California was born from the passion of singer Robert Plant for the acoustic and calm Californian sound of the sixties. The title is not misleading. Bassist John Paul Jones handles the mandolin and does a spectacular job on the string duo that he forms on Jimmy Page’s acoustic guitar. The song is a caress in the middle of a hard and powerful sound record. Personally, it is probably the theme that has included the most in the old tapes of Varios that we made in the last century. There was no selection of quiet songs and ballads in which I did not include it. Zeppelin were the best at reed, but they were also the best when they brought out their calmer side. They were the best at everything. They still are. And Led Zeppelin IV is one of the ten best albums in rock history. ”

– When the Levee Breaks

What is it about. A robbery of the old blues musicians that the group , this time yes, accredited. The lyrics of When the Levee Breaks (When the levee breaks) is by Memphis Minnie, the so-called Lady of Delta Blues, a of the women who built the blues back in the years 20. The text attracted the group because it is an exciting and dramatic journalistic report turned into a poetic lament. In 1927 there was a major flood caused by the overflow of the Mississippi River. It killed 567 people and ate parts of the southern states. Thousands of African Americans were recruited, toiling tirelessly and in fear in less than humane conditions. Some died. “I work on the dam, Mom, both day and night, I work so hard to keep the water away,” the lyrics say. Plant made some contributions. The great Memphis Minnie had time to listen to the version of the white rockers, since she passed away in 1973, to the 76 years, two years after the album was released.

The musician’s opinion. Marc Ros (singer and guitar from Sidonie): “Plagiarizing the plagiarist is plagiarism? Do I deserve the 100 years of forgiveness for stealing to the thief, Jimmy Page, one of the riffs from When The Levee Breaks, the one that plays at minute 2: 25? In a Sidonie song titled Zapped! from our second album, Shell Kids (2003), I made a tribute, with some variation, of the song that closes the Led Zeppelin IV. I would say it was unconscious, but that ‘z’ in the title makes me doubt. Led Zeppelin are notorious for getting their hands on the Mississippi Delta songbook without crediting its poor authors, although … we don’t credit them either. The difference is that Jimmy is loaded and in any case I would love to sue him. I can’t fail to mention the awesome pachydermic drums that John Bonham does on this song. We are not going to copy or sample this one: everyone has already done it. ”