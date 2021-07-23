lee kuan yew yogi adityanath news: Why Yogi Adityanath compares to Lee Kuan Yew, former Prime Minister of Singapore

Singapore

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is compared to Singapore’s first Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew. Prakash Singh, former DGP of Uttar Pradesh, wrote in a tweet that a property worth Rs 1,574 crore from the Mafia was confiscated from UP. Yogi is becoming the Lee Kuan Yew of UP. Since then, the name of this charismatic Singaporean leader has made headlines again.

Why did Prakash Singh praise Yogi?

Speaking to Navbharat Times Online, Prakash Singh said that when Singapore was established, Lee Kuan Yew was the prime minister there. At that time, Singapore was full of criminals. He is said to have made it clear to the criminals that you either get away with it straight away, or you get out of Singapore and go, or we’ll send you all to hell. Yogi Adityanath did not say it openly, but Li Kuan had said it directly. His control over crime is said to have laid the foundation for Singapore’s economic growth and prosperity.

In the history of Uttar Pradesh, action has been taken against the Mafia only twice. Once, when Kalyan Singh was the chief minister and the second time, Yogi Adityanath is the chief minister. During the tenure of other chief ministers, petty crimes were stopped but looting continued on a large scale.

Prakash Singh, former DGP (UP)

Lee Kuan’s policy made Singapore a developed country

Singapore is today one of the most developed countries in the world. Like India, this country was once a slave to Great Britain. Singapore, freed from British slavery after 18 years of independence from India, is today at the peak of progress. When the second wave of the corona epidemic arrived in India, Singapore openly provided oxygen, concentrators and oxygen cylinders to India. Singapore ranks fourth in the world in terms of per capita income. These successes are attributed to the visionary policies of the first Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Kuan Yew.

Many programs launched to end poverty

Lee Kuan Yew was Prime Minister of Singapore from 1959 to 1990. Lee Kuan became Prime Minister during British colonial times, but even after independence in 1965 he seized power in the country. In 1959, Lee Kuan Yew’s People’s Action Party formed an absolute majority government in Singapore, winning 43 of 51 seats. As soon as he became Prime Minister, he created the Housing and Development Council to provide pucca houses for the poorest people.

corruption eliminated from singapore

Corruption was rampant in Singapore due to the long British colonial rule and poverty. The biggest problem before Li Kuan was dealing with these corrupt people with a strong political penetration. He established the Anti-Corruption Investigation Bureau in the country and also gave it full freedom of investigation. As a result, strict action was taken against many politicians, businessmen and mafia in high positions in Singapore. The property of many people was confiscated and many were put in prison.

Lee Kuan Yew, Prime Minister of Singapore until 1990

Lee Kuan Yew, who ruled Singapore for nearly 31 years, stepped down as Prime Minister in 1990. However, he continued to be a prominent member of the government advisory committee even later. Lee Kuan Yew died of pneumonia on March 23, 2015.