'lemon-bread-with-poppy-seeds':-as-predictable-as-it-is-tiring

I was amazed by the melomania and the extraordinary hearing of Isabel Díaz Ayuso finding out songs after listening to the first chord in the triumphant monologue that was offered to him in El hormiguero. But I blushed slightly at his certainty that Spanish cinema is going through its best moment. I suppose he was referring to the international success of that hollow and elongated mediocrity with a series format titled La casa de papel. And, okay, Santiago Segura’s privileged instinct to guess what he wants the general public continues to function in his family saga. And they have raised enough euros the very meritorious Maixabel and The good boss. I have no data I am not interested in how many moved spectators have passed by the box office to taste the irrelevant but also irritating little thing that bears Almodóvar’s signature, but I suspect that the amount is far from the splendors of yesteryear. Therefore, it is urgent to find formulas in Spanish cinema to bring back that aging and frightened audience that had the ancient custom of going to the cinema once or twice a week. With a fondness for movies with good feelings, themes and conventional developments, predictable situations and conclusions. Leave the room in good spirits and that the theme of what has been seen and heard, or the memory of characters and dialogues, enliven the subsequent snack or the walk.

I deduce that those are the commercial intentions of Lemon bread with poppy seeds. The title may suggest that the vocation of this film is poetic or surreal. Or just cheesy, the bitter will think. And I have the feeling from the beginning that it is made with excessive calculation, looking for a determined and wide audience to moisten the eyes, surprise the right thing, with resources and an atmosphere of a cultivated soap opera, flat in its development. And many things are supposed to happen, but they are narrated in a way that is as predictable as it is leaden. And there is everything. Hot topics that progressivism bureaucrats would say. It stars a doctor who works for an NGO in Africa, with a younger, supportive, cool boyfriend. The deep social conscience of this lady and her sudden desire for motherhood prompts her to adopt a helpless baby who has been orphaned. Although first she must return to the town where she was born to try to unveil ghosts and family traumas, meet a seemingly conventional sister who lives hell with a husband who is an abusive beast, dive into a past full of mysteries. The continuous emotionality of the receiver is intended, everything is intense and sentimental. In my case, it does not succeed. The enigmas of the past that it raises disinterested me, the footage seems endless, the overflowing acts of love in the face of the tragic moments that are about to come leave me cold.

They can accuse me of being frivolous, But the only thing that keeps me entertained in the armchair until the end is the leading role of Elia Galera, a very beautiful, elegant woman, brimming with class. Cinema is also about that, seeing and listening to actresses and actors who have magnet, with whom the camera falls in love as a result. This film is directed by Benito Zambrano, a man with whom I never find the middle ground. Either I like it a lot and I believe it (Alone, Outdoors, the series Father Courage) or it gets on my nerves. This is the case of Havana blues, La voz dormida or this tiring sentimental chronicle.

LEMON BREAD WITH POPPY SEEDS

Address: Benito Zambrano.

Interpreters: Elia Galera, Eva Martín, Ana Gracia, Pep Tosar, Tommy Schlesser, Nansi Nsue, Claudia Fazi .

Genre: drama. Spain, 2021.

Duration: 118 minutes.