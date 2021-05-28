Lemon improves the skin by reducing facial wrinkles – Whidbey Daily News

Home Remedy for Wrinkles: – On the one hand, consumption of lemon is beneficial for health. At the same time, using it, it also works to improve the skin by removing facial wrinkles.

Wrinkles are starting to appear on your face. The radiance of the skin has disappeared. Your skin feels dry and lifeless. So you can rejuvenate your skin using some household items with lemon. Today we are going to tell you about the benefits of lemon for skin.

Signs of aging will not be seen-

As we get older. By the way, our faces change. Wrinkles, lines, dark spots, dryness, etc. on the face make our age appear more. But if you do some home remedy, then your skin will start glowing and your age will not be known.

Use lemon with yogurt

Yogurt and lemon are very beneficial remedy for the face. Mix both and apply on face, leave it on for about half an hour, then wash face. This will make your face glow. Facial spots will also be less.

Apply lemon with vitamin E.

You can use Vitamin E with lemon to reduce the appearance of wrinkles on the face. You mix lemon juice and almond oil with vitamin E. Apply this mixture and leave it on for about 25 minutes, then wash face with cold water. This will reduce the wrinkles on your face. The spots on the face will also be less and the face will also start to glow.

Use with honey

You can prepare a face mask with a mixture of lemon and honey. For this you have to mix both well and apply it on the face. Keep it on the face for about 20 minutes. When it dries, wash your face with cold water. It will reduce the wrinkles on your face and also remove the dryness of the skin.

Make a scrub with sugar

You can use sugar and lemon to prepare a homemade scrub. For this mix lemon juice in sugar, then apply it on the face while scrubbing. Leave it on for 20 minutes, then wash your face with mild water. This will clear your face.

Apply olive oil-

There are wrinkles on your face. So you can use olive oil with lemon. Mix both in equal amounts and apply on face. Let it rest for about half an hour. Then wash your face with cold water. With this use, wrinkles will gradually begin to decrease.