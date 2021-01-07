Lenovo presents its new IdeaPad 5G, 5i and 5 Pro at CES

As always, before the CES, new teams are presented. Ahead of CES 2021, Lenovo announced several new IdeaPad laptops, including the IdeaPad 5G, IdeaPad 5 Pro, and IdeaPad 5i Pro. Among the new laptops is the Lenovo IdeaPad 5G, a 14-inch laptop with 4G LTE and 5G (sub) support. 6 GHz). The IdeaPad 5G does not have a release date or pricing details yet. The IdeaPad 5 Pro is expected in March, starting at 799 euros. Finally, the IdeaPad 5i Pro should also be available in March and has a starting price of 699 euros.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5G and IdeaPad 4G LTE 14

The IdeaPad 5G is a traditional laptop. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G platform and has Qualcomm Adreno 680 graphics. It also has a Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 modem inside. Lenovo points out that the laptop supports Instant Power On with Modern Sleep, which means you can quickly switch to PC. It also has an infrared camera to speed up connection to the laptop.

IdeaPad 5 Pro IdeaPad 5i System Windows 10 Home / Pro Windows 10 Home / Pro AMD Ryzen mobile processor

(Latest Generation) 11th Generation Intel

Up to Core i7 RAM 8 GB, 16 GB DDR4 8 GB, 16 GB DDR4 Graphics Up to NVIDIA MX450 Up to NVIDIA MX450 Storage 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB 256 GB PCIe SSD, 512 GB, 1 TB PCIe SSD 14 ″ screen

16:10 aspect ratio

100% sRGB

2.8K resolution

400 nits, 90 Hz 14 inches

16:10 aspect ratio

100% sRGB

2.8K resolution

400 nits, 90Hz ports Two USB-C ports

Two USB-A

SD reader

HDMI

3.5mm audio Two USB-C

Two USB-A

SD reader

HDMI

2W Dual 3.5mm Audio Audio Speakers

2W Dolby Atmos Dual Speakers

Dolby Atmos Wi-Fi 6 connectivity

Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 Security IR Camera IR Camera Battery 56.6Wh 56.6Wh Dimensions 312.21mm x 221mm x 15.95-17.9mm 312.21mm x 221mm x 15.95-17.9mm Weight 1 , 45 kg 1.45 kg

We also have a 16 inch alternative for anyone who wants a bigger screen. Those of Lenovo did not hesitate to offer two aspects of the same team. A great way to start the year with Lenovo.