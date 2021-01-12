Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga: specifications, price and date

The ThinkPad line has decades of history, since it was created by IBM as a benchmark in the business segment and later sold to Lenovo. Since then, it has evolved following industry standards, but retaining its characteristics: the touchpad, the trackpoint and the robustness of these devices.

This time Lenovo has taken it a step further and brought all of these features to a convertible. The merger between the ThinkPad and Yoga ranges gives us the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga 5G … The name isn’t the shortest in the world, but it shows exactly what we have on hand.

ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga 13.5 Touch ”3: 2 Display

Resolution 2256 x 1504 (2K)

450 nits, 100% sRGB

Dolby Vision Intel Core i7-1160G7 vPro processor

(4 cores, 8 threads @ 2.10 GHz ~ 4.40 GHz) Intel Iris Xe 96 EU graphics memory Up to 16 GB LPDDR4X storage Up to 1 TB NVMe SSD 720p front camera WiFi 6 802.11ax connectivity

Bluetooth 5.0

4G / 5G ports 2 Thunderbolt 4

3.5 mm socket Dimensions 357.8 x 229.9 x 16.9 mm Weight 1.15 Kg Battery 44.5 Wh Others Fingerprint reader

IR camera

Lenovo Precision Pen Windows 10 Home operating system

Windows 10 Professional

The ruggedness of ThinkPads and the versatility of Yoga

The first thing that stands out from the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is its 13.5-inch display with an aspect ratio of 3: 2, which is ideal for working with office applications. In terms of resolution, they rely on 2K with a brightness of 450 nits and Dolby Vision technology… On paper, it’s one of the best on the market.

Inside we find the Intel vPro platform, in particular, the Intel Core i7 vPro accompanied by Intel Iris Xe graphics. Therefore, we will enjoy a 4-core, 8-thread processor with the most powerful integrated graphics on the market. In order not to run out of power, the set has 16 GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

In terms of storage, the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga has an NVMe SSD of up to 1TB. How could it be otherwise, the device is placed under the umbrella of the Intel Evo program, so it has WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 created by the company. Also, it highlights optional 5G connectivity to keep the work flow mobile.

As for the ports, we won’t have a single Thunderbolt 4, but we will have two. In fact, Lenovo includes with the device an Ethernet adapter and one with HDMI and USB-A ports… Did we mention that the Lenovo Precision Pen is also included?

ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga pricing and availability

As we have seen, the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga arrives with the latest technology in virtually every section, in addition to including the stylus and various adapters. Therefore, its price is not surprising starting at $ 1,899. As for its availability, you can start booking this month.