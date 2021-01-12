Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable: Features, Price and Availability

Ultimately, Lenovo wants to broaden the definition of laptops in the ThinkPad range and extend it to other environments. In this way, we not only find the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga, we are also presented with the ThinkPad X12 Detachable. If the former used the versatility of the Yoga range, this device goes even further and competes with Microsoft’s Surface Pro.

The ThinkPad X12 Detachable is a professional computer on which you can put or remove the keyboard, depending on whether you want to use it as a tablet or a laptop. The keyboard stands out by retaining the characteristic elements of the range, including the touchpad and TrackPoint.

ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen1 12.3 IPS ”3: 2 Touch Screen

1920 x 1280 resolution

400 nits

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 processor Up to Intel Core i7 vPro Graphics Intel Iris Xe memory Up to 16 GB LPDDR4x storage Up to 1 TB NVMe SSD 5 Mpx front camera 8 Mpx rear camera WiFi connectivity 6802.11ax

Bluetooth 5.1

4G Thunderbolt 4 ports

USB-C 3.2

Nano SIM

3.5 mm jack socket Dimensions 283.3 x 203.5 x 8.8 mm Weight 760 g without keyboard

1.1 Kg with keyboard 42 Wh battery Others Fingerprint reader

IR camera

Lenovo Precision Pen Windows 10 Pro operating system

The best of ThinkPad and Surface Pro in one device

The Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable has a 12.3-inch display, with a 3: 2 aspect ratio that performs so well in productivity-focused teams. As we can see, in this aspect it is the same as Surface Pro 7+. The difference, however, is in the resolution, which is slightly higher than FullHD.

Under the screen protected by Gorilla Glass 5, we find the new generation Intel Core vPro processors. Among the different variants, we can choose up to an Intel Core i7 vPro with an integrated Iris Xe graphics card. The processor is accompanied by 16 GB of RAM, which will improve the performance of Intel graphics.

In terms of connectivity, there is a Thunderbolt 4 port which allows us to extend the possibilities of the Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable. In addition, we have a USB-C 3.2 and a NanoSIM slot for 4G connectivity.

Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable provides comprehensive business security

The equipment is one of the best in terms of commercial security, not just physical, where it meets the MIL-SPEC 810G military specification. In addition, it has dTPM 2.0 to store the keys that Windows Hello generates thanks to the PIN code, the fingerprint reader and the infrared camera for facial recognition.

Just like the Surface Pro 7, the Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable has a dual stereo microphone and a 5 megapixel camera to deliver the best quality in video calls. Work on the go, as we have indicated, will be possible thanks to Qualcomm’s 4G connection, while we maintain WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

As for the availability of the device, we can start purchasing it during this month of January. The price isn’t too high considering its competition within that same form factor, starting at $ 1,149.