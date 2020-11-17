Leonid Meteor Shower: Keep an eye on the sky today at midnight, the storm will pass the Leonid meteorite – when and how to watch the leonid meteor shower in the November sky

For astronomers and sky watchers, the night sky November 17-19 will be a sight to see. In fact, this month there are two meteors i.e. meteor showers, one of which will be Leonid Meteor Shower these days. Astronomers are very excited about the stars falling from the sky, which will create incredible views.

Where did Leonid come from?

Leonid was activated the first week of November and will continue later this month. They originate from comet 55P / Tempel-Tuttle and a large number of shooting stars have lit the sky for centuries. Sometimes hundreds of stars can be seen in an hour. However, the American Meteor Society (AMS) says it is difficult for us to see such heavy rains in our lives. It may be that in 2030 there will be such a rain.

How to see

After midnight on November 17 in India, they can be seen when the sky is clear. However, it would be difficult to see them in cloudy or bright conditions. It is possible to see more stars than to lie on the ground. They can be seen coming from the direction of the constellation Leo.

What are meteorites?

Meteorites are only part of the asteroid. When an asteroid breaks for some reason, a small piece of it separates from it, called a meteoroid. When these meteorites reach close to the earth they burn on contact with the atmosphere and we see a light that looks like a shooting star or a shooting star, but they are not really stars. And they’re not comets either.

What are comets?

Let us tell you that comets also revolve around the sun like asteroids but they are not rocky but are made of dust and ice. When these comets head towards the sun, their snow and dust turn into vapor, which looks like a tail to us. The peculiarity is that the visible comat of the earth is really far from us.