leonidas-meteor-shower-2021:-a-warning-in-the-form-of-ice-fireworks

Between Tuesday 16 and Wednesday 17 November we can attend the meteor shower of the Leonids. We are almost on a full moon, so to enjoy them in the best possible way we will have to stay up late or get up early, taking advantage of when the moon sets at around 05: 00. We can enjoy the meteors looking from the zenith of the sky to the east, where the constellation of Leo is located. A few 15 shooting stars per hour are expected this year, far from the tens or even hundreds of thousands per hour that were reported in 1833, but it can still be spectacular. That said, since this is an astrophysics section, let’s talk a little about what a meteor shower like the Leonids tells us about the formation physics of the Solar System and about the cosmic dangers that lie in wait for us.

The meteor shower that occurred in 55 was called a storm because of its intensity and was quite famous in the United States, where it was said that they were seen more meteors than normal stars during peak activity. At that time the meteor showers were attributed to atmospheric effects, in fact, several letters to American newspaper editors referred to the storm as electrical events in the upper regions of the atmosphere. Another letter spoke of stars falling like snowflakes, something that is not far from reality, because today we know, after the studies that followed that great meteor storm, that the spectacular nature of the Leonids and what makes them special is the The result of a pinch of chance and another of luck, which we may not always have. Earth this week will swoop at a speed of about 108000 km / h on a swarm of icy dust particles left there by a comet named 55 P / Tempel – Tuttle. Precisely, this cosmic visitor was discovered in 1865 – 1866 by two “comet hunters”, the German Wilhelm Tempel and American Horace Parnell Tuttle, right 33 years after the magnificent Leonid storm we talked about earlier. Only then was it confirmed that it was a star that periodically returned to the vicinity of the Earth, every those 33 years, and that it had actually been observed before. in the fourteenth and seventeenth centuries, but no one had fallen that it was the same dirty ball of ice orbiting the Sun and closing in on us over and over again. The confirmed periodicity is what justifies the name, that is why it is put a P, followed by the name of the discoverer (s).

The interesting thing about the comet 55 P / Tempel – Tuttle is that in its orbit, very elliptical and inclined, which starts from a distance similar to that which separates us from Uranus, it ends up approaching the Sun as much as the orbit of the Land. In astronomical jargon, its perihelion occurs at little less than one astronomical unit, the perihelion being the point of closest approach to the Sun and an astronomical unit the average distance that separates the Earth from the Sun. In fact, this comet approaches the Sun only 3% more than the Earth, which is not little, it is about 3.5 million kilometers from our orbit.

That chance in the orbit of the comet has its consequences. Any star that passes through its perihelion reaches its maximum orbital speed, gravity works like this. In the case of the Earth, there is only a difference of 1 km / s between the maximum and minimum speeds (reached at perihelion and aphelion, respectively). But the comet 55 P / Tempel – Tuttle goes 10 times faster when it is close to the Sun than when it is at its farthest orbital point. In addition, at perihelion, the effect of both solar radiation and the particles that the Sun is continuously emitting, the so-called solar wind, is maximum. And this is when the aforementioned letter becomes interesting. The comparison is not at all unfortunate, because comets are actually big dirty snowballs or big icy dustballs. The snow they carry is not only water, but also carbon dioxide, methane and other compounds that we are used to seeing on Earth in a gaseous state, but that in the confines of the Solar System, beyond Jupiter, pass into a state. solid, forming comets.

As they pass close to the Sun, comets like 55 P / Tempel – Tuttle begin to fall apart , the snow goes directly from a solid to a gaseous state (it is said that it sublimates), something that not only creates a kind of atmosphere around the comet, the so-called coma, but also expels more or less violently and leaves bits of material (as the movie Armageddon shows very well, although they confuse asteroid with comet all the time). This material is something that we see as the tails of comets when they are visiting us, but that in the end the comet leaves behind in a cloud of a size of tens of thousands of kilometers, composed of gas and icy dust particles a few millimeters in diameter. diameter, and that it reaches its maximum density near the perihelion of the cosmic traveler. That cloud is the one that we will find this week, the result of past 55 P / Tempel – Tuttle by perihelion in the more or less remote past, and the The particles that form it will impact our atmosphere at speeds of the order of 250000 km / h, the highest that are observed in meteor showers.

Currently almost 5000 comets are known, but it is estimated that there must be trillions of dirty snowballs orbiting the Sun. Many, most of them, will remain in the confines of the Solar System during all the life of our star and our planet. But for one reason or another, due to interactions with a Planet X that may exist in that area, due to some collision between them, or due to a much more unlikely hostile action such as that of the arachnids of Starship Troopers , many of them travel and will travel towards the center of the Solar System and will pass more or less close to the Earth. Or near Jupiter, which is capable of changing their orbit and sending them towards Earth, as it did in the past to perhaps give us the water we have today.

Space is immensely large and very It is difficult for a collision to occur, but, on the other hand, the universe not only has a lot of empty space but a lot of time ahead of it, so at some point the beautiful fireworks of meteor showers can “burn” us, when the orbit of some comet passing too close to us. In fact, comets could be more dangerous than asteroids, which is what often appears in movies of cosmic catastrophes. There are many more, some with more chaotic orbits and extremely high speeds near perihelion. It is not a game, you have to be attentive and be proactive, but that is another story. For now, enjoy the Leonids and prepare for when the storm of these fleeting rages in 2031.

Pablo G. Pérez González is a researcher at the Astrobiology Center, dependent on the Higher Council for Scientific Research and the National Institute of Aerospace Technology (CAB / CSIC-INTA)

Cosmic Void is a section in which our knowledge about the universe is presented in a qualitative and quantitative way. It is intended to explain the importance of understanding the cosmos not only from a scientific point of view but also from a philosophical, social and economic point of view. The name “cosmic vacuum” refers to the fact that the universe is and is, for the most part, empty, with less than 1 atom per cubic meter, despite the fact that in our environment, paradoxically, there are quintillion atoms per meter cubic, which invites us to reflect on our existence and the presence of life in the universe. The section is made up of Pablo G. Pérez González , researcher at the Center for Astrobiology; Patricia Sánchez Blázquez , full professor at the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM); and Eva Villaver , researcher at the Center Astrobiology.

You can follow MATTER on Facebook , Twitter e Instagram , or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter .