less memorization and more application of knowledge

Publication: Tuesday 23 March 2021 20:42

The Ministry of Education is working on a new educational program that gives more weight to hands-on learning than by rote learning, as has happened so far. The aim is for all students who complete basic education to know not only the concepts of each subject, but also how to apply them to solve problems in real life.

The curricular development proposals, which will be discussed this week at a meeting between Isabel Celaá and the autonomous communities, thus focus on essential learning. In other words, knowing that if the pupil does not achieve it, it puts him in danger of social exclusion.

Of course, the proposal continues to include all relevant cultural knowledge, but it will no longer be studied from a single descriptive or memorial point of view.

Eight essential skills

The project raises the eight skills that each student must acquire, for their own personal development, for social integration and for employability at the end of their studies.

These skills are those of linguistic communication; multilingual; mathematics and science and technology; digital; personal, social and learning to learn; citizen; enterprising and in cultural awareness and expression.

Knowledge, skills and attitudes

Competences will be measured in terms of knowledge, skills and attitudes.

-Knowledge is made up of facts and figures, concepts, ideas and theories that support the understanding of a subject.

-Competencies are defined as the ability to execute processes and use existing knowledge to achieve results.

-Attitudes are the mentality and willingness to act or react to ideas, people or situations.

Ultimately, it is a question of knowing how to respond “creatively and effectively to challenges related to areas of real life of great importance to the pupil himself and to society”.

More autonomy for schools

With this reform, the ministry is committed to promoting the curricular autonomy of schools, which will also have time during school hours to organize the learning they deem most appropriate for their students.

Thus, they will be able to adopt “experiments, educational innovations, educational programs, work plans, forms of organization, standards of coexistence or extension of the school calendar or teaching hours of fields, fields. or of subjects, in the terms established by the educational administrations “.

It also details the requirement that minimum education “will require 50% of class hours for Autonomous Communities that have a co-official language and 60% for those that do not”.