“Let’s learn from the past, I don’t understand the dates”

Publication: Thursday, February 18, 2021 5:19 PM

Health Minister Carolina Darias has insisted on the possibility of “saving” Easter: “All I want is to reduce the incidence, I do not understand the dates.”

This is how Darias spoke out during his second appearance at his own request to the Health and Consumption Commission of the Congress of Deputies, where he called for “not to make the mistakes we have made in the past”: “Let’s learn from the past,” he insisted.

Faced with questions from deputies on the possible appearance of peaks of the pandemic during Holy Week, Darias replied that “the only question that will matter to him is to reduce the incidence”: “I will not take into account the date of what it’s going to produce. I don’t know if I’ve been clear enough. ”

In this sense, the Minister made sure that the important thing is to go below 50 cases of cumulative incidence in 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants. “Let’s learn from the lessons. The vast majority of health counselors and counselors have expressed it,” Darias said.

In addition, faced with the criticisms of certain deputies at the work of the director of CCAES, Fernando Simón, Carolina Darias insisted that “we have the right to be wrong”: “I do not share or accept some of the considerations that J I heard today from Dr Simón. My gratitude and consideration for Fernando Simón “.