Publication: Wednesday, December 30, 2020 2:31 PM

“Let’s make Salvador Illa president!”. This is the message with which Miquel Iceta presented to the CPS executive the candidacy of the current Minister of Health for the presidency of the Generalitat of Catalonia, which he unanimously endorsed and which the National Council must ratify this Wednesday.

Illa thus becomes the socialists’ bet for next February 14, after the first secretary of the PSC has left.

In fact, Iceta was instructed to formally propose him as a candidate before the party’s executive committee, with an intervention in which he insisted on going “for all” in these elections.

“Our goal is not a few more seats, our goal must be to win the elections. Our goal is not to be the second political force in Catalonia. Our goal is to achieve the presidency of the Generalitat”, he assured.

I propose that we offer Catalan society not a candidate, but a president “

“We have been proclaiming for a long time that Catalonia needs a change, and now our obligation is to make it a reality”, added the socialist leader, who stressed that “as the first secretary of the party”, his obligation is “to propose the best candidate in the current situation” and that the Catalans “perceive that change is possible”.

“We must show that we want to win, that we want to govern, that we want to chair the Generalitat. That we are reaching out to them all,” Iceta insisted. “I propose that we offer Catalan society not a candidate, but a president. President Salvador Illa”, he declared.

“Let us make Salvador Illa president! I ask it for the PSC but, above all, I ask it for Catalonia!”, He concluded.