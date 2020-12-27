“Let’s see if we all behave”

Updated: Sunday, December 27, 2020 11:59 a.m.

Published on: 12/27/2020 9:58 a.m.

His name will be recorded in the history books of the coronavirus pandemic for being the first of many to receive the vaccine. Araceli Rosario Hidalgo, 96, was the first to receive the “shot” of the Pfizer vaccine.

It was at the Los Olmos residence in Guadalajara at 9 a.m., where, together with nurse aide Mónica Tapias, he received the first dose of the vaccine.

After that moment, Araceli was asked by current media about the vaccine. “Let’s see if we are all behaving well and make the virus go away,” he said.

Monica, for her part, was “proud” to be the first healthcare professional to receive this vaccine, regretting that many people who “did not arrive on time” receive it.

“I didn’t notice anything,” Araceli said after receiving the vaccine. Monica asked people to get the Pfizer vaccine: “I encourage people to get vaccinated because it is very important.”

The first to receive the long-awaited injection in Spain will be the residents and the health and social staff of the residences for the elderly and disabled; front line toilets; other health and social health workers and non-institutionalized large dependents.