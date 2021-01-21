Letter from Trump to Biden: Donald Trump wrote a very generous letter to Joe Biden before leaving the White House

Strong points:

Indeed, former US President Donald had shattered many established traditions at the end of his term, so as of Wednesday there was uncertainty as to whether he would follow the tradition of leaving a letter to his successor at the presidency, Joe Biden. Trump had not even officially congratulated Biden on his victory. President Joe Biden told reporters in the White House Oval Office on Wednesday: “ Trump has written a very generous letter. Since it’s very private, I can’t talk about it until I can talk to them. But it is very generous.

The president has said he plans to speak to Trump. White House press secretary Jane Saki said at her first press conference on Wednesday that she was there when Biden read the letter in the Oval Office. However, Saki also declined to give further details in this regard, calling the letter very “personal”. He said, “Biden told you all about it. Saki said, “Very generous and good things were written in the letter. Not releasing the letter without Trump’s consent reflects his (Biden’s) point of view but it does not indicate that he will call the former president.

