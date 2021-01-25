LETTER SIZE

Levels of optimism among workers by gender, sector and territory

New edition of LinkedIn’s Worker Confidence Index reveals a slight increase in Spanish workers’ confidence in their job security, career progression and current financial situation

BY RRHHDigital, 02:45 – 25 January 2021



LinkedIn, the largest professional social network in the world, analyzed the optimism levels of Spanish professionals during the last quarter of 2020, focusing its study on gender, sector and Spanish territory. As evidenced by data from the latest wave of LinkedIn’s Worker Confidence Index, as in October 2020, confidence in job security, financial prospects and job growth rose. at 31 points on a scale that goes from -100 to +100, in January it went from 4 points to 35.

What made Spanish workers be more optimistic about work and their economy? The Worker Confidence Index concludes that the progress in long-term professional careers (41%), thanks to the new forms of training and employment that have emerged following the forced termination by this situation, have been essential to nurture hope in the professional field. Likewise, the increase in optimism levels rests, fundamentally, on greater worker confidence in their ability to get or keep a job now, which stands at 48 points. The economic factor (15%), on the other hand, is losing strength among less optimistic users to aspire to an improvement in their financial situation in the coming months.

Levels of worker optimism

According to the size of the companies. In this sense, it is worth highlighting the evolution that small and medium-sized enterprises have known compared to large ones. The trend announced in the previous wave continues, indicating that workers in large organizations are more optimistic than those in SMEs, with a difference of 10 points between the two. Likewise, in the last quarter of 2020, the employment expectancy of small businesses rose from 43% to 38%, while high-income businesses increased their certainty by 12 points. According to gender. When it comes to the gender gap, women are even more pessimistic than men. Confidence in finding or keeping a job reached 37 points, while theirs stagnated at 30. According to the city of work. To complete the analysis of the worker confidence index, LinkedIn made a comparison between the results of the different cities in the Spanish territory, concluding that worker confidence is not uniform between them. Professionals who live in Murcia, Gijón and Seville are the most optimistic about their current and future work. At the opposite extreme are workers in Vigo, Pamplona and Malaga, which this quarter experienced a more pessimistic professional and professional situation compared to the September wave, with a drop of 24, 29 and 31 points respectively. According to age and generation. LinkedIn’s worker confidence index also highlighted a clear generational gap. In a context where the teleworking model is established and the economic difficulties of companies are latent, it is reasonable that an increase in insecurity is revealed by less stable workers. In this way, the study data reflects how, during the last wave, Millennials (born between 1980 and 1994) are presented as the least optimistic generation of the moment (30 points), their loss of confidence in relation to the previous quarter being obvious: In the first wave, carried out in June, the most pessimistic were the baby boomers (born between 1949 and 1968) and 23% of Millennials thought their incomes could even improve in 6 months.

LinkedIn Employee Confidence Index Methodology

LinkedIn’s Worker Confidence Index is based on a single quantitative survey distributed to users via email each month. 5,480 Spanish professionals surveyed between October 18, 2020 and January 1, 2021 responded to inquiries of different waves. Users are chosen at random and must be included in the survey to participate. Students, home users, and retirees are excluded from the analysis for an accurate representation of those currently in the workforce.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital

SEND YOUR COMMENT