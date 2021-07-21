LHH launches new talent development solutions for sports organizations and athletes

LHH, the Adecco Group consulting firm specializing in supporting organizations in their transformation processes (“Workforce Tansformation”), has just announced the launch of LHH Sports Solutions, a new service that provides cutting-edge management solutions. talent to sports organizations around the world. world, both to companies and to athletes and sportspeople.

LHH Sports Solutions was born out of a coordinated response to the need of these organizations to help athletes around the world meet the challenges of transitioning the world of sports to a larger job market, once their professional sports career is over. Over the past 16 years, the Adecco Group has helped more than 50,000 athletes from 32 different countries make the transition from their professional athletic careers to their new stages in the workforce.

Based on this experience, LHH Sports Solutions has been able to design a larger and more complete set of talent solutions specifically designed for athletes and employees of sports organizations.

Marcos Huergo, Managing Director of LHH Spain and Southern Europe, comments that “as the global sports industry begins to emerge from the global pandemic, it must take action to manage the new expectations of leaders, promote digital transformation, increasing diversity and inclusion and building a determined and agile workforce, adapted to future challenges ”.

To help sports organizations achieve these goals, LHH Sports Solutions offers a wide range of programs and initiatives, including talent and professional development solutions through skill enhancement and retraining, skill development, leadership, coaching and career transition, for sports industry employees and athletes.

Sport is one of the most positive forces in the world and, at this crucial time, LHH Sports Solutions is focused on uplifting and empowering those dedicated to the world of sport to reach their full potential. , said Marcos Huergo, CEO of LHH Espaa and Southern Europe.

