Lidl opens a new store in Crdoba Capiltal and reaches 1,300 jobs generated in the Andalusian province

Tomorrow, Lidl will open its third store in the capital of Cordoba, located in Carretera de Trassierra s / n, with more spacious, modern and efficient facilities. A new space in which it has invested more than 4.5 million euros in its construction and equipment, to guarantee a more comfortable and safer shopping experience. True to its commitment to contribute to the creation of wealth and local jobs, the supermarket chain has entrusted several companies in the region with the realization of this project, which also created 24 jobs for Lidl’s workforce. .

The new store, with a semi-circular design, has a sales room of more than 1,330 m2 and a large exhibition of fresh and organic products. Indeed, more than 50% of fruits and vegetables are of Andalusian origin.

In addition, in its commitment to responsible production, a large part of its assortment has sustainability certifications. In this sense, for example, all the fresh meats, eggs and milk that it markets are certified by the Animal Welfare label; more than 70% of fresh and frozen fish is certified by labels which certify its sustainable origin; and offers a wide range of organic food and cosmetic products. Likewise, the new space includes the new Vemondo line for vegetarians and vegans with vegetable drinks, ice cream, burgers, slices or pizzas, among others.

The property, also designed with sustainability criteria, has various energy efficiency measures to reduce consumption in the store. It incorporates, for example, a large glazed facade with a high solar protection factor to reduce heat and make the most of natural light, low-consumption cooling systems, state-of-the-art cold rooms and a long-lasting LED lighting inside. and outdoor, because it requires up to 80% less than the power required in traditional systems. All this will avoid emissions of 9 Tm of CO2 per year in electricity consumption and will result in an energy saving of 32%.

The establishment, with opening hours from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday, has 120 parking spaces in the basement and on the roof and includes two charging stations for electric vehicles. The new store incorporates all the health and safety measures that Lidl has put in place since the start of the health crisis, and which have received Aenor certification.

Lidl’s commitment to Cordoba

To date, Lidl has 9 points of sale in the province of Crdoba, where it already has more than 150 direct employees. Thanks to its activity in the provinces, the supermarket chain generates more than 1,300 jobs between direct, indirect and induced (0.45% of the total) and contributes more than 64 million euros per year to the GDP (0.47% of total), according to PwC data.

This year, the chain has strengthened its commitment to the local supplier and incorporated new items such as mini chicken rings from La Carlotea or ecological virgin olive oil from Mueloliva. In fact, Lidl’s premium olive oil (Olisone picual and Olisone hojiblanca) is made in the province of Crdoba. On the occasion of the opening, until Wednesday August 11, customers will be able to enjoy a presentation of Andalusian products with various references from the province of Cordoba, such as its popular white wines and cheeses.

Expansion in Andalusia

With a network of more than 125 points of sale in Andalusia and more than 2,900 direct employees, Lidl has become one of the companies that contribute the most to the creation of wealth and jobs in this Community. Thanks to its activity, the channel generates an impact on the region’s GDP of more than 1,280 million euros per year (0.85% of the total) and contributes to more than 27,400 annual jobs between direct, indirect and induced (0.87% of total), according to PwC data.

