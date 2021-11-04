life-between-earthquakes,-skies-darkened-by-ash-and-sulfur-dioxide-by-the-la-palma-volcano

Lava is the most dangerous (and striking) manifestation of the La Palma volcano. But an eruption causes other effects that mark the daily life of the inhabitants of the island, such as the sensation of the earth moving underfoot, having to protect themselves from potentially dangerous gases and dust and sweeping over and over an endless ash desert. Day after day. And they go 46.

Atenea Aguilar (24 years), Chandra Plasencia (27 years) and Amanda Marrero (28 years) chat in a square in the urban area of ​​Villa de Mazo. This municipality, together with Fuencaliente de La Palma, has become since the last volcano eruption 19 of September at the epicenter of the seismic swarm that disturbs the tranquility of the islanders at all hours. That same morning, at 7 a.m. 27, an earthquake of 5 of magnitude and between an IV and a V of intensity (on a scale that goes up to XII and that from IV is felt by the population) has shaken the island when its inhabitants were stretching or preparing to go to work. Shortly before, another of 4.8 had been registered. Only this Monday until 19. 00 local time, both towns have registered more than 90 earthquakes. 11 of them senses. And things can get worse, according to experts. The palm trees can count on the earthquakes to beat the maximum intensities recorded so far in the coming days.

“The three of us have felt the one this morning”, they explain during their break from the gardening module that they attend. “He caught me in the kitchen, all the glasses shook,” says Aguilar. “Even my two-year-old son noticed it,” confirms Marrero, a neighbor of the town of Lodero. “I have lived in a caravan for three months and I feel them all there”, laughs with resignation Plasencia, who dares to ask the question that surrounds all the palm trees: “Do these earthquakes mean that the volcano can come out here?”

The answer is quick and reassuring. “No”, according to Luca D’Auria, director of the Volcanic Surveillance Area of ​​the Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands (Involcan). The explanation of why is somewhat longer. First, it highlights that the seismic processes associated with a volcano are normal. “All eruptions are preceded, accompanied and followed by earthquakes”, explains the scientist. In fact, earthquakes are likely to continue for months, and even years, after the emission of lava ceases.

Seismicity increased in early October, and has rebounded in the last week. The data collected by scientists will take time to be accurately analyzed. “But they already offer us an idea”, explains D’Auria, “that these earthquakes are related to the readjustment of the interior of the earth due to the high emission of magma.” The Cumbre Vieja volcano, he says, has already expelled a quantity of lava, gases and pyroclasts greater than other historical eruptions in a relatively short period of time. “And this volume that comes out of the ground has to be compensated by the rocks that are around.” It is their movement, therefore, that causes earthquakes.

And what is more important: so much earthquake does not mean that new mouths will be opened in areas far from the volcanic cone. “The earthquakes that are occurring are located at two different depths: between 10 and 12 kilometers already more than 30 ″ concludes D’Auria. And for more than a month, these are not “migrating to the surface”, as happened during the week before the eruption. “For them to indicate that there may be openings of other mouths, there should be shallow earthquakes. And there aren’t any. ”

Earthquakes are already part of the landscape and the palm trees are getting used to them with difficulty. “Earthquakes are a bit scary,” explains Elida de Paz, from 70 years old, visiting in the Villa de Mazo. However, for her “the ash is the really unbearable thing: you never finish cleaning it, it sneaks everywhere …”

Volcanic dust has become an annoying companion and, sometimes dangerous. It is increasingly present. The volcano has multiplied its ash emission in recent days. A “considerable volume”, according to the definition this Wednesday by Carmen López, spokesperson for the scientific committee of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca). Therefore, the three municipalities of the Aridane Valley (Los Llanos de Aridane, of 20. 90 inhabitants; El Paso, 7. 623 inhabitants; and Tazacorte, 4. 600 inhabitants) have suffered a rain for several days of ashes that not only has turned off the sunlight, turning the streets into an apocalyptic scene typical of The Lord of the Rings . It has also caused the air quality in the area to be “extremely unfavorable” in the last two days. For this reason, face-to-face classes are suspended in these three terms, in addition to in Puntagorda and Tijarafe. The crisis committee also recommends that citizens stay at home, do not play sports outdoors and always wear FFP2 masks.

Sunrise of the Cumbre Vieja volcano with the ash cloud, from the mountain of Triana, in Los Llanos de Aridane, on November 3, 2021. Kike Rincón (Europa Press)

“In the first place”, clarifies the pulmonologist and president of the College of Physicians of Las Palmas, Pedro Cabrera, “it is incorrect to speak of ash: it should be called volcanic sand , given that seen through the microscope they do not look like what the incineration of a human body or that of a cigarette leaves behind ”. The dust emanating from the volcano, seen at high magnification, has many edges and is extremely sharp, which makes it very harmful.

According to Cristina Martínez, coordinator of the Environment Area of ​​the Spanish Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery (Separ), “if particles smaller than 10 microns “, such as those that have spread to the west of La Palma,” can reach the alveoli and from there trigger inflammatory mechanisms that pass into the blood and can produce acute events or chronic diseases like asthma ”. Or even cardiovascular complications. And this in healthy patients. In those with pictures of respiratory diseases, the consequences can be lethal.

There is also the sulfur dioxide emitted by the volcano. These gases “are very irritating to the respiratory tract, they can cause rhinitis and conjunctivitis and even affect the tracheas and bronchi,” Cabrera warns, causing bronchitis, coughing, or a sensation of chest tightness. “It has been proven that, in volcano areas, such as Japan, hospitalizations for this type of disease are multiplied by up to five”.

Of course there are, as always happens, those who claim not to accuse the effects. Antonio Fuentes turns 80 years next month. He is leaning against the door of the Fuencaliente pharmacy. “The ash bothers my eyes a bit,” he admits with the mask half lowered. “But, to tell you the truth, so far I haven’t felt an earthquake. Not even a bomb wakes me up. ”