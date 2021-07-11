life in the oceans: life on tilted exoplanets

Washington

Like Earth, there may be more chances of life on planets tilted on their axis while surrounding a star. According to a study funded by the US space agency NASA, it is linked to oxygen in the atmosphere. In the latest study, the researchers prepared a model in which the conditions necessary for life were maintained. The effect of a change of state on the amount of oxygen has been understood.

What was the effect?

Principal researcher Stephanie Olsson of Purdue University said the model examines the effect of day length, atmospheric volume and terrestrial presence on aquatic life. We were trying to understand what effect this would have on oxygen producing organisms. Oxygen increases on a planet due to longer days, increased pressure on the surface, and the formation of continents.

oceans are essential

According to the researchers, these have an effect on the circulation of the ocean and also on the nutrients necessary for life. With their help, the amount of oxygen in the earth has reached until today. Likewise, when the tilt angle of a planet on its axis was understood, it was found that due to this, more oxygen is produced in the oceans. In fact, it allows better recycling of biological elements.

The Earth is tilted on its axis at 23.5 degrees and Mars at 25.2 degrees. At the same time, Venus is tilted 177.3 degrees, and Mercury is absolutely straight. At the corner of the earth, better conditions are created for microorganisms and the metabolism is also better in larger organisms. This researcher was presented at the 2021 Goldschmidt geochemistry conference.

