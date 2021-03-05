life on an asteroid: Japan The sample from the Hayabusa mission from the asteroid Itokawa contains water and organic matter: water found in a sample from the asteroid from the Hayabusa mission, Japan

Scientists looking for life outside Earth have made an encouraging discovery on an asteroid. Organic matter, important for life on Earth, was first discovered on an asteroid. Scientists at Royal Halloway University in London studied a sample of the asteroid Itokawa in which these results were found. In 2010, the first Hayabusa mission of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) brought this dust particle, which was studied. What’s interesting is that it’s made on organic asteroids, not because of a collision. From this it is estimated that he was born with a chemical development in billions of years. With this discovery, the attitude about how life began on earth may also change.

Will history be rewritten?

According to the British team studying this, for the first time, such material has been found on the surface of an asteroid. The team say this is a major discovery that can rewrite the history of life on our planet. In fact, the meeting of organic matter on asteroids appears to be the development of life on earth. The study’s principal investigator, Dr Queenie Chan, told MailOnline: “Organic matter does not directly indicate life, but it does show that the first materials are present on Earth to produce life on Earth.” Itokawa has been making water and organic matter for billions of years by taking materials from other space bodies.

What happened on this asteroid?

It was said in the study that in the event of a catastrophic event, the asteroid must have been very hot, its water may have run out, and then it may have broken. Despite this, it rebuilt itself and with the help of meteorites filled with dust or carbon from space, it started watering again. In this study, it was shown that S-type asteroids, where most asteroids arrive on Earth, have the necessary material for life on them. Chan said that like carbon asteroids, these rocky asteroids may not have a lot of carbon-rich material, but their chemistry and amount of water are similar to our early Earth.

Knowledge of life on earth will change

The special thing is that if there is another planet like Earth in our universe, then it can produce asteroid life like Itokawa. Now, the origin of life on Earth is traced to Type C carbon-filled asteroids. Dr Chan said this discovery shows the importance of bringing asteroid samples to Earth. A single Itokawa dust particle, named Amazon, his study retained organic matter from the primitive process and warmed up before it was heated. This showed that the asteroid had previously encountered temperatures of up to 600 ° C. Dr Chan says that looking at the primitive organic matter it can be said that it must have arrived when the asteroid cooled down. .

Asteroid Ryugu Hayabusa 2 Sample

Last year, JAXA’s Hayabusa 2 capsule returned to Earth from a sample of Ryugu, an asteroid close to Earth. The Hayabusa 2 mission was launched in December 2014. It arrived in Ryugu in 2018 and samples were collected in 2019, some of which were below the surface. The Hayabusa 2 capsule is the first time that a rock sampling mission has taken place from inside an asteroid. This is the second time that material untouched by an asteroid has been brought back to Earth. Scientists hope that with the help of samples, answers related to the origin of life on Earth will be available. Valuable data can be found in samples taken from the asteroid surface as there is no effect of space radiation and other factors.