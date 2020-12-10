life on Proxima b: why the possibility of living outside Earth is a shock, why is it difficult to be on the nearest planet Proxima b? – life on a planet like Proxima B is unlikely due to the strong radiation of the red dwarf star

The expectations of scientists looking for life on other planets in the universe can come as a shock. Until now, it was believed that the nearest planet like Earth might have a chance of life on Proxima b, but in a new report its chances are lower. The planet revolves around the star Red Dwarf Proxima Centauri. In research so far, it was believed that water can be in a liquid state, which can also lead to life.

The chances of life are tough

Located just 4.2 light years from Earth, the planet is a reasonable distance from its nearest star, but it is continually receiving deadly radiation. For this reason, there is less chance of life on it. Research by astronomers at the University of Sydney has found that red dwarf stars like Proxima Centauri continuously emit ionizing radiation through large amounts of solar flares and radio bursts.

Proxima Centauri is colder than the sun

For this reason, the presence of all life is not possible. The researchers say that Proxima b is likely to fit into this framework. Proxima Centauri is the closest star to Earth. It’s colder than the sun. Therefore, the range of life expectancy is much closer to its surface. Of the 100 billion stars in our Milky Way, 85% are Red Dwarfs while only 7% are stars like the Sun.

Life is difficult near red dwarf stars

About four years ago, the discovery of Proxima b aroused great enthusiasm in the scientific world. However, with the help of the technology we have today, it will take thousands of years to achieve this. At the same time, after the latest research, there has been some doubt about the possibility of a vital presence there. Along with this, it should also be understood that there is a possibility of life around Red Dwarf.

(Source package: DailyMail)